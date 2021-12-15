3 Volta Trucks Starts Real-World Testing of Prototype Zero in Logistics Center

2 Volta Zero EV Delivery Truck Ready for Testing, Could Be Ready by End of 2022

1 Volta Zero Electric Delivery Truck Prototype Now in Production at Bespoke UK Facility

More on this:

Volta Begins Engineering Phase for New 7.5 and 12-Ton Volta Zero Electric Trucks

Volta Trucks has announced that its upcoming 7.5-ton and 12-ton Volta Zero EV truck variants have entered the engineering phase of development, with the company having already decided on a single design concept. 6 photos



Despite being smaller, these new models will still have the same innovative cab and premium working environment for drivers, featuring a low, central seating position, excellent safety technology, plus what



Naturally, because of their size, these new trucks will fulfill different use cases compared to the 16-ton model. For example, the 7.5-ton truck will be able to operate on Sundays in several European territories, where the



With engineering now underway, we can expect to see a Pilot Fleet of vehicles ready for customer trials in 2023, before series production kicks off sometime in 2024.



Once ready, the 7.5 and 12-ton trucks will join the 16-ton model in markets such as Paris and London, followed shortly by Milan, Madrid, the Rhine Ruhr region in Germany and Randstad, Netherlands. Production-wise, the new variants will take Volta from a total of 14,000 units in 2024 to over 27,000 by 2025 – a number which can be expected to grow even more.



“The full-electric 16-tonne Volta Zero is our first vehicle and the heart of our brand. But when designing that truck, we knew that we’d need to scale the innovative packaging and cab concept to accommodate different size vehicles,” said Volta Trucks chief product officer, Ian Collins.



“Our customers tell us that they appreciate the safety and zero-emission operations offered by the 16-tonne Volta Zero, but also need those positive attributes in smaller 7.5- and 12-tonne vehicles, and they need them quickly.” The 7.5 and 12-ton variants were designed by Volta Trucks’ partner, Astheimer Design, in the UK, and will, of course, resemble the larger 16-ton vehicle presented back in September of 2020 (and unveiled as production-ready last month), but the visual relationship between them is described as “evolutionary”.Despite being smaller, these new models will still have the same innovative cab and premium working environment for drivers, featuring a low, central seating position, excellent safety technology, plus what Volta believes to be “industry-leading visibility.”Naturally, because of their size, these new trucks will fulfill different use cases compared to the 16-ton model. For example, the 7.5-ton truck will be able to operate on Sundays in several European territories, where the 16-ton vehicle would be excluded.With engineering now underway, we can expect to see a Pilot Fleet of vehicles ready for customer trials in 2023, before series production kicks off sometime in 2024.Once ready, the 7.5 and 12-ton trucks will join the 16-ton model in markets such as Paris and London, followed shortly by Milan, Madrid, the Rhine Ruhr region in Germany and Randstad, Netherlands. Production-wise, the new variants will take Volta from a total of 14,000 units in 2024 to over 27,000 by 2025 – a number which can be expected to grow even more.“The full-electric 16-tonne Volta Zero is our first vehicle and the heart of our brand. But when designing that truck, we knew that we’d need to scale the innovative packaging and cab concept to accommodate different size vehicles,” said Volta Trucks chief product officer, Ian Collins.“Our customers tell us that they appreciate the safety and zero-emission operations offered by the 16-tonne Volta Zero, but also need those positive attributes in smaller 7.5- and 12-tonne vehicles, and they need them quickly.”

load press release