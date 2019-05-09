Volkswagen’s IT Department Working in Overdrive to Handle ID3 Order Surge

Only one day has passed since Volkswagen announced the opening of the pre-booking process for the first vehicle of the ID family, the ID3, and already the number of people who registered for one has far exceeded the carmaker’s expectations.

12 photos



The German carmaker said on Thursday that more than 10,000 orders have been placed for the car, a surge of traffic on its website that at times led to the systems crashing.



“This leads to long waiting times and interruptions in the registration process in some markets. Volkswagen is working hard to eliminate the hitches,” the carmaker said.



All one has to do to express interest in the electric Volkswagen for the masses is access the special



The stock ID3 equipped with the smallest battery and a range of 330 km (205 miles) will be priced just under €30,000 in Germany, while the 1ST will be about €10,000 more expensive.



The launch edition of the car will pack a medium-sized battery with a range of 420 km (261 miles), free charging for a full year or a total of 2,000 kWh, voice control, and navigation system, among others.



Pre-booking for the ID3 is available in 29 European markets. In six of them alone - Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the UK and Austria – Volkswagen targets annual sales of around 100,000 units. As announced on Wednesday, Volkswagen will kick-off sales of the ID3 later this year with a special edition called 1ST. Although it will be more expensive than the usual production run, will also offer a few extra features. Limited to only 30,000 units, the ID3 1ST proved an instant hit.The German carmaker said on Thursday that more than 10,000 orders have been placed for the car, a surge of traffic on its website that at times led to the systems crashing.“This leads to long waiting times and interruptions in the registration process in some markets. Volkswagen is working hard to eliminate the hitches,” the carmaker said.All one has to do to express interest in the electric Volkswagen for the masses is access the special pre-booking website and pay a €1,000 deposit, fully refundable until before the end of the year. In exchange for the money, customers will get the change to be among the first people in the world to drive this car.The stock ID3 equipped with the smallest battery and a range of 330 km (205 miles) will be priced just under €30,000 in Germany, while the 1ST will be about €10,000 more expensive.The launch edition of the car will pack a medium-sized battery with a range of 420 km (261 miles), free charging for a full year or a total of 2,000 kWh, voice control, and navigation system, among others.Pre-booking for the ID3 is available in 29 European markets. In six of them alone - Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the UK and Austria – Volkswagen targets annual sales of around 100,000 units.