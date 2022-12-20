Volkswagen's Hoonigan Granny Is Back to Show How the ID.4 GTX Can Also Be Fun to Drive

On October 24, we reminded our readers of an epic 2010 car commercial in which a granny sold her Volkswagen Golf to a father and a son. The hilarious bit was that they thought they were looking at a legitimate “lady-driven” car (in mint condition) while she was a real hoonigan. Being a Golf made it reliable, not the lady. Volkswagen brought the idea back to show an ID.4 can be fun to drive.
Sadly, the German carmaker was not able to use the same lovely actress that made the original ad. We want to believe that she was just not interested, but the most likely possibility is that she is no longer around us. If you know anything about her that you could share with us, please get in touch. If she is alive and kicking as she was when the commercial was first aired, let’s hope she learns we missed her in the new ad.
The deal is that the concept this actress helped to create is so funny that Volkswagen decided to reformulate it. The new lady (who is also very good) shows how sad it is to have an empty garage. She bakes Golf cookies and wonders about nothing other than how happy she was when driving her red third-generation hatchback. She even makes a Golf tattoo with the word “Forever” underneath it. It is so convincing that it even makes us wonder why she sold it in the first place.
When she visits a Volkswagen dealership, she apparently falls in love with an ID.4 GTX and gets in the car just waiting for an invitation to drive it, which is precisely what a sales clerk offers her. The hoonigan granny needs nothing else to start powersliding the electric SUV around the dealership’s parking lot.
The commercial could have shown if the vendor was rewarded for the scary ride the hoonigan granny gave him or if she just wanted to “bring back the energy,” as the video title suggests. The natural conclusion would be the purchase of the EV, allowing her to put something back in her garage. In a way, that would also bring the energy back to her life.
That joy of living she extracted from driving made her take her old Volkswagen to the limits. It was a clever way to bring the hoonigan granny back to life, especially when the ID.4 is still too new to show it is as reliable as the third-generation Golf she used to drive. In 2010, it was at least 13 years old. Will we have a 13-year-old ID.4 still running strong after being hooned or just softly driven by such a lovely lady? That would prove we are not wrong about EVs.
