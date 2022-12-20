Volkswagen's Hoonigan Granny Is Back to Show How the ID.4 GTX Can Also Be Fun to Drive

On October 24, we reminded our readers of an epic 2010 car commercial in which a granny sold her Volkswagen Golf to a father and a son. The hilarious bit was that they thought they were looking at a legitimate “lady-driven” car (in mint condition) while she was a real hoonigan. Being a Golf made it reliable, not the lady. Volkswagen brought the idea back to show an ID.4 can be fun to drive.

