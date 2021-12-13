Volkswagen Makes Hiring Apple's Global Head of Battery Development Official

When Volkswagen confirmed that Ralf Brandstätter was going to China in August 2022, it also said it would create a company to take care of all businesses related to batteries. We were waiting for this new European company to get a name to talk more about it. Volkswagen must be still choosing it, but it reinforced the creation of this company to make it official that it hired Soonho Ahn, Apple’s former Global Head of Battery Development.

7 photos