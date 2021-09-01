Volkswagen Launches Car Subscription So You Can Drive an EV Without Buying It

Breitling Goes From Bentley to Muscle Cars with Corvette, Mustang and Shelby Watches

Let’s be honest about it: while cars are getting smarter and smarter, they’re also becoming more expensive, so buying a new model isn’t necessarily the easiest decision for many people out there. 43 photos



This is why



So, in theory, you’re just paying a monthly fee to drive the car, which means AutoAbo is mostly a long-time car rental service that covers a series of additional costs which are typically transferred to the customer.



Volkswagen guarantees drivers would only have to pay for the electricity, as the subscription service includes everything from registration and maintenance to insurance and road tax.



However, the program also comes with a few catches.



First of all, it’s only available in Germany and includes all-electric cars exclusively. But, then, subscribers can only drive the cars for a maximum of 800 kilometers (close to 500 miles) per month, which, let’s be honest, is quite a deal-breaker if you want to go on a short holiday, for example.



And last but not least, Volkswagen offers two subscription options, namely three months and six months. Once these periods come to an end, customers can terminate their subscriptions at any moment.



Volkswagen AutoAbo includes only 2,000 cars, and the German manufacturer says they’re all “nearly-new.” In other words, they’re used cars, but needless to say, they’ve all been closely inspected to make sure they’re in perfect condition.



