5 Basis-Transporter Is a Beetle-Powered VW Workhorse You Probably Never Knew Existed

4 Automakers Producing Batteries: There's A Good Reason for Them to Do That

2 Titian Red 1989 VW Vanagon Westfalia Is One Jolly Summer Camper, Also Pricey

More on this:

Pixel Artist Imagines Passat-Sized Volkswagen ID.3 Station Wagon

Is anyone keeping count of how many electric vehicles the VW Group is selling nowadays? Fret not because I have the answer for you: 11 models. 28 photos



Instead of a brand-new Beetle, the modular EV platform that Volkswagen calls MEB will bring the Microbus back from the dead as the ID. Buzz leisure activity vehicle and ID. Buzz Cargo light commercial vehicle. The



Remember the ID. Vizzion sedan and



Going forward, the Volkswagen Group intends to dominate BEV sales worldwide with the MQB , and MLB. Chief executive officer Herbert Diess highlighted that SSP is of utmost importance for the German automaker for it cuts production costs, therefore making electric vehicles more affordable.



The SSP can achieve Level 4 semi-autonomous driving features wherever the legislation allows it, and just like the ID.3 and ID.4 we have today, it promises over-the-air updates. With Level 4 tech, the higher-ups sat VW also intend to explore the very lucrative business of robotaxi services. The list starts with the e-up!-Citigo e iV-Mii electric trio, and they cover the city car segment. Moving on, the MEB platform currently includes the ID.3 compact hatchback, ID.4 compact crossover, the ID.5 coupe-styled utility vehicle, ID.6 family-sized utility vehicle, Cupra Born, Skoda Enyaq, and two body styles for the Audi Q3 e-tron. As if that wasn’t enough, the Wolfsburg-based automaker intends to get more serious in the future.Instead of a brand-new Beetle, the modularplatform that Volkswagen calls MEB will bring the Microbus back from the dead as the ID. Buzz leisure activity vehicle and ID. Buzz Cargo light commercial vehicle. The ID.8 large utility vehicle has also been confirmed, and VW won’t stop here.Remember the ID. Vizzion sedan and ID. Space Vizzion station wagon from 2018 and 2019? Those concepts are getting production versions by 2025, and the latter has been imagined in series-production attire by automotive rendering artist Bernhard Reichel. Despite the ID.3-inspired front fascia, this fellow is roughly the same overall length as the Passat Estate. Thanks to electric propulsion rather than internal combustion, this fellow should also flaunt more passenger space and cargo capacity than the Passat Estate.Going forward, the Volkswagen Group intends to dominatesales worldwide with the SSP mechatronics platform that will replace the MEB, PPE, MSB,, and MLB. Chief executive officer Herbert Diess highlighted that SSP is of utmost importance for the German automaker for it cuts production costs, therefore making electric vehicles more affordable.The SSP can achieve Level 4 semi-autonomous driving features wherever the legislation allows it, and just like the ID.3 and ID.4 we have today, it promises over-the-air updates. With Level 4 tech, the higher-ups sat VW also intend to explore the very lucrative business of robotaxi services.

Editor's note: Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion concept pictured in the gallery. Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion concept pictured in the gallery.