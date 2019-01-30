autoevolution

Volkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally High

30 Jan 2019, 13:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
We've heard that in Austria, the e-Golf is now the most popular electric car. So we should be surprised that Volkswagen is pushing for more fully plugged-in versions of its MQB compacts.
12 photos
Volkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally HighVolkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally HighVolkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally HighVolkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally HighVolkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally HighVolkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally HighVolkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally HighVolkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally HighVolkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally HighVolkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally HighVolkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally High
This is the e-Golf SV or something of the sort. Our spies stationed in Scandinavia have captured the first photos of this mystery car, and it looks entirely built. We see that it has streamlined bumpers with blocked off intakes, a bit like classic BlueMotion models, but also the e-Golf.

However, a few things don't add up. For example, Volkswagen was supposed to discontinue the SV. A prototype for the replacement model, which is a coupe-like MPV, has already been spotted. Secondly, some of the design features could have just been borrowed from the e-Golf to make a misleading prototype.

The thing that really bothers us is the bottom of the car. The Golf SV has gained about two or three inches of extra bodywork at the bottom, which is not something you see on the e-Golf hatch. Also, the wheel arches clearances aren't the same on both on both axles, suggesting this is not a production body.

Then again, that extra bodywork is useful for installing an underfloor battery pack which would give the SV model a lot more range than the normal e-Golf. But we were of the impression that most EVs they make are going to be bespoke from now on, starting with that little hatchback they showed in South Africa.

There's also the ID Vizzion, which is sedan-like, but the proportions of this test vehicle are more in line with the ID Crozz, a supposedly 500-km (311 miles), $30,000 (base) crossover. This doesn't look like a 300-horsepower, Tesla-rivaling EV. And at 4.6 meters long, the concept was about 20cm longer than a Golf SV, but testing has got to start somewhere, right?
Volkswagen Golf SV E-Golf Volkswagen spyshots
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-CrossVOLKSWAGEN T-Cross Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 