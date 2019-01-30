5 Mercedes GLB-Class Spied While Testing, Looks Big Enough

Volkswagen Golf SV Spied as Fully Electric Model, Sits Unnaturally High

We've heard that in Austria, the e-Golf is now the most popular electric car. So we should be surprised that Volkswagen is pushing for more fully plugged-in versions of its MQB compacts. 12 photos



However, a few things don't add up. For example, Volkswagen was supposed to discontinue the SV. A prototype for the replacement model, which is a coupe-like MPV , has already been spotted. Secondly, some of the design features could have just been borrowed from the e-Golf to make a misleading prototype.



The thing that really bothers us is the bottom of the car. The Golf SV has gained about two or three inches of extra bodywork at the bottom, which is not something you see on the e-Golf hatch. Also, the wheel arches clearances aren't the same on both on both axles, suggesting this is not a production body.



Then again, that extra bodywork is useful for installing an underfloor battery pack which would give the SV model a lot more range than the normal e-Golf. But we were of the impression that most EVs they make are going to be bespoke from now on, starting with that little hatchback they showed in South Africa.



