2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Getting Ready to Join 300 HP Crossover Crowd

29 Jan 2019, 18:59 UTC
The brand new Mercedes GLB-Class hasn't even come out yet, but the Germans are deep into testing the GLB 35. Or at least we think it's the 35, as the exhaust and grille send opposing messages.
A couple of years ago, this segment didn't exist. Sure, you could buy a "hot crossover," but it was most likely a MINI JCW or a Nissan Juke Nismo with a lame 1.6-liter engine. But out of the blue, 300 horsepower monster family cars came out, things like the Audi SQ2 and the Cupra Ateca, to name a couple. Because every soccer mom secretly wants to go fast.

That's not true; most women, unless their nickname is VBH, say exhaust pops are weird. Still, the crossover segment is huge, and setups like this help transition away from regular hot hatches while allowing manufacturers to make more money.

Speaking of hot hatches, the powertrain in this is supposed to be the same as in the A 35. It consists of a 2-liter engine with a single turbocharger making 306 PS or 302bhp plus 400 Nm of torque. It's hooked up to a 7-speed DCT gearbox tuned by AMG and a new AWD system that responds much better than the old GLA 45 to loss of grip on the front axle.

Of course, the GLB 35 also receives a cosmetic makeover, which consists of the usually lowered suspension, sportier bumpers with larger intakes and two exhaust pipes sticking out the back. The confusing part is that it also comes with a Panamericana grille, which is supposed to be reserved for the more hardcore AMG models. We think this is because the GLB will only have one performance model, though we could be wrong.

Inside, it's going to be the same story as in the A-Class and CLA-Class, an experience now dominated by twin screens, large dashboard trim pieces and maybe even bucket seats. This thing isn't going to be cheap, as prices should start north of the €40,000 mark. At this point, it's unclear if the model will be sold in North America, though Mercedes would be foolish not to.
