Volkswagen Beetle "Le Mans Hypercar" Rendering Looks Like a Bugatti Killer

In production for six and a half decades, the original Volkswagen Beetle has obviously seen its fair share of custom incarnations. And the rendering currently sitting before us has a serious chance of claiming the quirkiness throne, albeit in a manner entirely dedicated to the kind of speeds that would scare the living hell out of most road car drivers. 9 photos



Sure, a Beetle Le Mans Hypercar would be all but impossible, but the idea of such a radical transformation coming to life as a bespoke job does make sense. Heck, we need to look no further than in the comments section of the Instagram post showcasing the beast, which you'll find below, to see an eccentric builder who seems open to bringing such a project to life.



To be more precise, Georgia-based Nordschleife Motorsports, a label run by a fabricator named Aaron Jordan, was rather direct about it: "if someone supplied the engine and transaxle, I would build it."



And while the road from social media comments to metal reality is long and winding, the sheer insanity of the project means its creator, digital artist Yasid Oozeear, would be far from the only aficionado enjoying such a transition (for one, you can count us in).



The said pixel master even redefined the layout of the iconic Vee-Dub, so the engine has been moved closer to the center of the vehicle. We're talking about what appears to be a naturally aspirated V12, with its transmission now hanging out the back.



Speaking of the posterior, this features an open setup that reminds us of



Speaking of downforce, this creation skips a wing, albeit with its rising longtail approach and its generous diffuser handling the airflow manipulation at the back. Of course, we must also mention the otherwordly widebody approach, which accommodates elements such as the gills sitting after the front wheels and the NACA ducts found before the rear wheels.



And while the angle of the windshield, which appears to be unchanged, as well as the LED light bar sitting in a carbon housing just above this, might generate quite a bit of drag, our attention is also drawn by the modern prototype racer-like front end approach, light clusters and all.



Peeking inside the cabin, we find the mandatory roll cage, which, surprisingly, seems to be accompanied by the factory seats. Then again, as the artist explains in the description of the said Insta post, some further updates might be on their way.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) With the exception of the greenhouse and what was once the frunk lid, there's not much Beetle left in here. In fact, this contraption looks more like the kind of machine you'd expect to see at Le Mans, now that the doors are open to racers that can be linked to street vehicles