Vlogger Says the RS3 Sedan Is the Best Car Audi Makes

16 Apr 2018, 19:30 UTC ·
by
I really don't know why, but Doug DeMuro loves to have a hook in his video reviews. Perhaps that's why he makes more people watch him than Motor Trend and Top Gear combined.
This car is the best you can buy for $100,000. That SUV is worth $85,000. But what about the Audi RS3? Surely, it can't possibly be the best of anything, as it's just a compact sedan with a big motor.

Well, Doug insists it's the best car Audi makes. It's his favorite, even though Q5 or Q7 owners won't agree. It has to do with the RS badge, which was usually reserved for European cars.

But now the RS3 is one of the three RS models available in America, along with the RS5 and RS7. Recently, they introduced the RS5 Sportback.

Apparently, Doug had an A4 when he was in school, but he hates how it's grown so much over the years. The current A3 is small enough to squeeze through spaces and into parking lots.

"Not overkill" is apparently an advantage of the RS3's engine, unlike the 600 HP RS7. We don't agree. Not because of the big V8 model, but because the baby RS has the most power in its class, as well as in scorching-fast launch-control system. It's probably faster than the RS5, so how is that not overkill?

So what about the quirks every DeMuro review reveals? Well, there's the fact that only the front wheels get carbon-ceramic brakes or the little pieces of plastic that have to be fitted on the back fender.

There's also a law about how much light must be produced by a turn signal. So Audi had to add something to its excellent European setup. The sunroof is large but doesn't open a lot. That's pretty boring, but Audis aren't known for their quirks.

