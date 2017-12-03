autoevolution
ABT Shows 400 HP Golf R, 500 HP RS3 and Vossen SQ7 in Essen

3 Dec 2017, 13:57 UTC ·
by
What's new at the Essen Motor Show? Volkswagen Group tuner ABT answers that question with three debuts, two hatchbacks with too much power and a diesel SUV with Vossen Wheels.
Let's start with the Audi SQ7. As you can see, the performance SUV looks a lot different, and that's because this is 1 of 10 that ABT plans to make. The tuner added some trick aerodynamic components, like new spoilers and skirts. Some of them are made from carbon fiber. It's also got fender flares... as if the chunkiest Audi SUV needed to be wider.

What's special about this SQ7 is that it's been fitted with custom 10x22-inch wheels from Miami specialist Vossen. A bold metallic blue wrap ties everything together.

Moving on to the RS3, we have to say that this is a hot hatch after our heart. It's the 2017 model, and the new headlights are starting to grow on us. This white powerhouse has been tuned to produce 500 HP instead of the usual 400. It also features an array of customization options ABT is hoping to sell to quattro fans with deep pockets: spoilers, badges and front fender inserts.

Moreover, the German tuner already developed a special damper setup in cooperation with its partner KW. The objective is to create both a sporty and comfortable driving experience. The ABT brake upgrade kit, which hides behind the 20-inch rims stops the ABT RS3 with more power. The ABT RS3 comes with a front skirt add-on, a front grille add-on with RS3 logo, a rear skirt set with ABT Exhaust System and various ABT RS3 finishing upgrades for the interior.

The Golf R is the cheapest of this bunch, but it needs to be respected. Under the hood is a 400 HP, 500 Nm 2-liter turbo engine. We've seen that before, but ABT has developed a control smartphone app for the exhaust system. Besides that, we see the usual array of add-ons, wheels, and vinyl.

