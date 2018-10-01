autoevolution
COMING UP:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

VinFast Cars to Be Built on New Magna Steyr Platforms

1 Oct 2018, 14:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
With only days left until the Paris Motor Show opens its doors, a newcomer to the automotive world is doing its best to associate itself with the heavyweights of the industry, thus easing its entrance on an overpopulated market.
9 photos
VinFast SUVVinFast SUVVinFast SUVVinFast SUVVinFast SedanVinFast SedanVinFast SedanVinFast Sedan
The newcomer in question is called VinFast, a company which, is successful in its endeavors, will become Vietnam’s first ever international carmaker’s.

As announced before, VinFast will be unveiling in Paris not one, but two cars, an SUV and a sedan, both yet to be named. Until now, details on the two cars are very scarce, the only thing VinFast revealed being the fact that they would be built in partnership with major European companies.

The Vietnamese plan to sell the two cars in Europe, so having a big name associated with them is essential.

On Monday, VinFast revealed that the cars they will be building will ride on new platforms developed for them by Austrian automotive giant Magna Steyr, platforms in the development of which 400 engineers were involved.

Magna will integrate into the platform ECU technologies developed by Bosch, while a new electric and electronics architecture will be employed. The only other details released by VinFast so far point to the use of aluminum and ultra-high strength steels.

To reassure the safety-oriented Europeans of their good intentions, the Vietnamese say no less than 300 prototypes are currently undergoing heavy testing in Asia and Europe.

We expect the full details on the two cars to be released in the following days. Until then, we’re only left with the photos released by VinFast in early September.

The cars as seen in the photos above are designed by Pininfarina and where chosen over 40 ideas from other design studios based on a public vote which was held in Vietnam at the beginning of the year.
vinfast Pininfarina 2018 Paris Motor Show Magna Steyr
press release
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
May the Space Force Be With You The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactSUZUKI JimnySUZUKI Jimny Medium SUVVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 CompactAll car models  
 
 