VinFast Cars to Be Built on New Magna Steyr Platforms

With only days left until the Paris Motor Show opens its doors, a newcomer to the automotive world is doing its best to associate itself with the heavyweights of the industry, thus easing its entrance on an overpopulated market.

9 photos



As announced before, VinFast will be unveiling in Paris not one, SUV and a sedan, both yet to be named. Until now, details on the two cars are very scarce, the only thing VinFast revealed being the fact that they would be built in partnership with major European companies.



The Vietnamese plan to sell the two cars in Europe, so having a big name associated with them is essential.



On Monday, VinFast revealed that the cars they will be building will ride on new platforms developed for them by Austrian automotive giant Magna Steyr, platforms in the development of which 400 engineers were involved.



Magna will integrate into the platform ECU technologies developed by Bosch, while a new electric and electronics architecture will be employed. The only other details released by VinFast so far point to the use of aluminum and ultra-high strength steels.



To reassure the safety-oriented Europeans of their good intentions, the Vietnamese say no less than 300 prototypes are currently undergoing heavy testing in Asia and Europe.



We expect the full details on the two cars to be released in the following days. Until then, we’re only left with the photos released by VinFast in early September.



The cars as seen in the photos above are designed by Pininfarina and where chosen over 40 ideas from other design studios based on a public vote which was held in Vietnam at the beginning of the year. The newcomer in question is called VinFast, a company which, is successful in its endeavors, will become Vietnam’s first ever international carmaker’s.As announced before, VinFast will be unveiling in Paris not one, but two cars , anand a sedan, both yet to be named. Until now, details on the two cars are very scarce, the only thing VinFast revealed being the fact that they would be built in partnership with major European companies.The Vietnamese plan to sell the two cars in Europe, so having a big name associated with them is essential.On Monday, VinFast revealed that the cars they will be building will ride on new platforms developed for them by Austrian automotive giant Magna Steyr, platforms in the development of which 400 engineers were involved.Magna will integrate into the platformtechnologies developed by Bosch, while a new electric and electronics architecture will be employed. The only other details released by VinFast so far point to the use of aluminum and ultra-high strength steels.To reassure the safety-oriented Europeans of their good intentions, the Vietnamese say no less than 300 prototypes are currently undergoing heavy testing in Asia and Europe.We expect the full details on the two cars to be released in the following days. Until then, we’re only left with the photos released by VinFast in early September.The cars as seen in the photos above are designed by Pininfarina and where chosen over 40 ideas from other design studios based on a public vote which was held in Vietnam at the beginning of the year.