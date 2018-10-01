1919 Type A Torpedo Parades in Paris Alongside Other Vintage Citroen Cars

The 2018 Paris Motor Show will be an event dedicated to the past just as much as it is dedicated to the future, as the event celebrates this year its 120th anniversary. As several carmakers are celebrating certain milestones in their production history as well, most have decided to make the Paris event one to remember.
Earlier on Monday, for instance, Jaguar announced a convoy of historical XJ models set off from the the Castle Bromwich Assembly Plant, heading for Paris on a 839 km (521 miles) trip, while stopping along the way at several key points for the automotive world.
For Citroen, the celebration of the show’s 120th anniversary began a day before, on Sunday, and translated into an exclusive lineup of cars parading through the streets of Paris.
An entire army comprising 230 historic vehicles paraded this past weekend from Place de la Concorde, passing by iconic landmarks like Place des Invalides, Le Quai Branly and the Champs-Elysées in a show of motoring force.
Among the 230 cars seen on the streets Citroen showed 25 unique models from its history, dating back as much as 1919.
From that year, a Type A Torpédo rolled as new in 2018’s Paris. Alongside it, a C3 5 HP Trèfle from 1924, a C4 Torpédo from 1934 and a Rosalie NH from 1936. The pre-war lineup of cars concluded with the Traction Avant 7C from 1937.
The parade of cars produced after the end of the second world war was introduced by the 1947 Autocar U23. The 1950s were represented by Type H from 1952 and Traction Avant 15-6 H from 1954, while the ‘60s were shown in the form of the Ami 6 from 1965 and the DS 21 Pallas from 1967.
Of course, modern-day Citroens were also present, in the form of the C4 Cactus or C5 Aircross.
You can check out the entire lineup of historical Citroen cars displayed on Sunday in the document attached below.
