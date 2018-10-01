5 Private School Apologizes For “Buy Your Dad a Jaguar” Snobby Ad

Convoy of Historic Jaguar XJ Cars Sets Off for Paris

On its route from the UK to France, the convoy will be making a few stops, including at Jaguar Classic, Bicester Heritage Centre and the Goodwood and Le Mans race circuits. In all, the cars will cover this week 839 km (521 miles). Back in 1968, Jaguar unveiled at the Paris Motor Show the XJ, a model which was to become the flagship car of the British brand. At that time, the XJ was introduced by Jaguar founder William Lyons as a saloon that handles just as well as the E-type.In 2018, all the models of the XJ family that were created since will travel from the place they were or are born, the Castle Bromwich Assembly Plant, to the Porte de Versailles, where the Paris Motor Show will be held.Leading the convoy will be the original XJ, the Series I, and ends with the most recent incarnation, the XJ50 special edition, created as a means to celebrate half of century of existence for the nameplate.In between them, nine others: the Series II (including the coupe version) from 1973, the 1979 Series III, the XJ X40 from 1986, XJ X300 from 1994 and X308 from 1997, the Xj X350 of 2003, X351 of 2009 and last year’s XJR575.“The Jaguar XJ story is one of design, desirability and performance and over the past 50 years it has become a true giant in the automotive world and it’s only right that we pay homage to it in this special way,” said in a statement Ian Callum, Jaguar head of design.“When I started at Jaguar, the XJ was already an icon of car design, so to have been part of this story that has been told over half a century has been an absolute privilege.”On its route from the UK to France, the convoy will be making a few stops, including at Jaguar Classic, Bicester Heritage Centre and the Goodwood and Le Mans race circuits. In all, the cars will cover this week 839 km (521 miles).

