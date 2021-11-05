Video: Hyundai Bayon Puts the New Mercedes-Benz S-Class to Shame in the Moose Test

More on this:

1 Audi RS e-tron GT Electric Super Sedan Takes on the Moose Test With Facepalm Result

2 Did You Think the New BMW M4 Can Pass the Moose Test? Boy, You Were Wrong!

3 Old Mercedes A-Class on Cheap Tires Beats the New S-Class in the Dreaded Moose Test

4 VIDEO: Ford Puma ST Sporty Crossover Aces the Moose Test, Outperforms Big Names

5 Watch the Jeep Renegade 4xe Fight Understeer and Fail the Moose Test