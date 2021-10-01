Audi RS e-tron GT Electric Super Sedan Takes on the Moose Test With Facepalm Result

The latest car to have been subjected to the moose test by Km77 is the Audi RS e-tron GT. This is a zero-emission super sedan, so you might be tempted to think that it passed with flying colors, right?
Wrong, because even though it looks very promising both on paper and in the flesh, with rather precise steering and not that much body roll apparently, it failed the test. With the Dynamic driving mode engaged, it managed to stay away from the cones with a maximum entry speed of 75 kph (47 mph), 2 kph (1 mph) below the norm.
It almost matched the result of the new-gen BMW M4 Competition Coupe, which did it at 76 kph (47 mph), and was actually on par with the first generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class (yes, THAT A-Class). On a more positive note, it handled the slalom test with ease.
Some of the vehicles that pretty much humiliated Audi’s punchy battery-electric car were the Tesla Model 3 and Ford Focus Mk4. Both of them did it at 83 kph (52 mph), followed by the Kia Stinger and Ford Puma ST, at 82 kph (51 mph) and 81 kph (50 mph) respectively. Even its cousin, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, passed at 78 kph (48 mph).
Positioned as a rival to the likes of the Tesla Model S, while also gunning for its Porsche relative, the RS e-tron GT promises the best of several worlds, such as very fast takeoffs, space for the family, decent cargo capacity, luxurious interior, and the latest tech available.
With up to 637 hp on overboost, it needs 3.1 seconds for the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint, while the normal e-tron GT, with a maximum of 522 hp, is 0.8 seconds slower. On a full charge, the RS has an EPA-estimated driving range of 232 miles (373 km), and the non-RS 238 miles (383 km).
