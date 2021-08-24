Did You Think the New BMW M4 Can Pass the Moose Test? Boy, You Were Wrong!

Great driving dynamics at the track don’t necessarily mean that a vehicle can handle some dangerous evasive maneuvers in real life, like the challenging moose test. That said, the latest to have failed it is the new-gen BMW M4 Competition Coupe.
That’s right, the German sports coupe with a massive grille and lots of firepower was pretty much all over the place. The people behind the test noted that at 78 kph (48.5 mph), with all safety systems turned off, the car did not react smoothly and was difficult to drive due to the excessive oversteer.
At 79 kph (49 mph), it behaved more violently, and at 77 kph (48 mph), which is the new norm as per Km77’s standards, it hit a cone. The driver had to lower the speed to 76 kph (47 mph) in order for the 2021 M4 Competition Coupe to stay within the lines, a disappointing result for a vehicle in this class. The Spanish also said that the inner tire tends to bounce, leaving an irregular mark on the tarmac.
In other words, the new-gen M4 Coupe, in the range-topping Competition guise, could learn a few things from the Ford Puma ST. The sporty crossover aced the test at 81 kph (50 mph), beating the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, among others, which did it at 78 kph (48 mph).
Other rides subjected to the moose test recently were the first-gen A-Class, Jeep Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid, and Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover, with 75 kph (47 mph), 70 kph (44 mph), and 73 kph (45 mph) respectively.
The absolute kings of the challenging maneuver that replicates what happens when a vehicle swerves to avoid hitting an obstacle in the middle of the road and then tries to get back in the initial lane are the Tesla Model 3 and Ford Focus Mk4. Both completed the course at 83 kph (52 mph), followed by the Kia Stinger, at 82 kph (51 mph).
