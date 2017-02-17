Vehicle Virgins' Parker Shares His Private Life with a Supercharged E39 BMW M5

The E39 BMW M5 is riding the wave of maturity right now - the monster 5er has reached that age where depreciation allows a much wider range of aficionados to get their hands on such a machine, while its performance is still hefty by 2017 standards. Nevertheless, many aficionados chose to gift their senior M5s with superchargers and we're here to discuss the real-life implications of such an adventure.





Thanks to Parker from Vehicle Virgins, who started the YouTube channel by sharing his E39 M5 experience with the world, we can now take a deep dive into the ownership experience - as the vlogger admits, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which describes his relationship with the now-blown sedan, is a reupload, but such details are of lesser importance when it comes to sending out the real life message.The YT guy has installed the ESS VT1-560 kit, which actually involves a belt-driven supercharger and will push the 5.0-liter V8 heart of the car to 550 hp and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of twist, providing that everything is properly installed and calibrated.As with any such project, the part that comes after the package is delivered to your door is extremely important and, as Parker's experience has demonstrated, trusting your gut without turning to any measuring equipment isn't going to cut it.So far, the camera addict has put about 2,000 miles on his supercharged BMW and, as you'll be able to notice in the clip, his journey has been far from a smooth one.In our book, the most interesting part of the clip is the one that sees Parker talking about the lessons he's learned from adding boost to a car. As those of you following our YT tales know, the Vehicle Virgins man now owns a Lamborghini Huracan . And yes, he is considering taking the V10 supercar down the forced induction path, but it looks like we'll have some waiting to do before this driver makes a decision.