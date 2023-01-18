Vanwall Vandervell S Gives New Life to Defunct F1 Team, Honors Colin Chapman

F1 devotees certainly know what Vanderwall was. The team founded by Tony Vandervell was the first one to win an F1 constructor’s championship in 1958, the same year Stuart Lewis-Evans died due to a crash with one of the team’s cars. His pilot’s death and failing health led Vandervell to give up racing in 1959, but Colin Kolles decided to bring the name back to life with a continuation car and the Vandervell S you see in this article.

11 photos