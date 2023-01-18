Vanwall Vandervell S Gives New Life to Defunct F1 Team, Honors Colin Chapman

F1 devotees certainly know what Vanderwall was. The team founded by Tony Vandervell was the first one to win an F1 constructor’s championship in 1958, the same year Stuart Lewis-Evans died due to a crash with one of the team’s cars. His pilot’s death and failing health led Vandervell to give up racing in 1959, but Colin Kolles decided to bring the name back to life with a continuation car and the Vandervell S you see in this article.
The electric hatchback gives Vanwall something it did not have time to do when it was active: building passenger cars to fund races. Maserati, Ferrari, and Lotus are the best examples of that. Speaking of Lotus, the 1958 Vanwall F1 race car was designed by Colin Chapman, and the Vandervell S honors the legendary engineer by following one of its most essential mottos: simplify, then add lightness.
The electric hatchback allegedly has a low mass. The company stated that “lightweight is another key element in achieving exceptional performance.” Considering it has a battery pack, we are curious to discover how Vanwall made it save mass. Thankfully, we will not have to wait too long for that.
Vanwall said it wants to start delivering the first vehicles of a limited batch of 500 cars by the third quarter of 2023. For a vehicle that has not presented a prototype yet (just CGI), that will be remarkably fast if Vanwall can deliver on this promise. Although the team was British, the Vandervell S will be produced in Greding, Germany, possibly because the man that brought the name back is Colin Kolles, a Romanian-German former team principal and managing director.
The Vandervell S will be sold in two options, all of them with four-wheel drive. The entry-level one will offer 320 hp and a combined range of about 450 kilometers (279.6 miles). The top speed will be 185 kph (115 mph), and it will go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4,9 seconds. The company did not disclose how big its battery pack will be. The Vandervell S Plus spices things up with 580 hp. That increases the top speed to 265 kph (164.7 mph) and lowers the acceleration time to reach 100 kph to 3.4 s. Surprisingly, the combined range does not drop that much: 420 km (261 mi).
Vanwall said prices would start at €128,000 (without VAT) and that it would follow the direct sales model, with distribution happening through delivery partners. Apart from the road-legal EV, the company is also building six 1958 F1 Vanwall cars and the Vanwall Vandervell 680 Hypercar, which will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, and Jacques Villeneuve, the former Indycar and F1 champion. The company also promises to sell “a limited-edition version of the Vanwall Vandervell 1000 Hypercar, the street-legal LM Hypercar.”
The electric hatchback allegedly has a low mass. The company stated that “lightweight is another key element in achieving exceptional performance.” Considering it has a battery pack, we are curious to discover how Vanwall made it save mass. Thankfully, we will not have to wait too long for that.
Vanwall said it wants to start delivering the first vehicles of a limited batch of 500 cars by the third quarter of 2023. For a vehicle that has not presented a prototype yet (just CGI), that will be remarkably fast if Vanwall can deliver on this promise. Although the team was British, the Vandervell S will be produced in Greding, Germany, possibly because the man that brought the name back is Colin Kolles, a Romanian-German former team principal and managing director.
The Vandervell S will be sold in two options, all of them with four-wheel drive. The entry-level one will offer 320 hp and a combined range of about 450 kilometers (279.6 miles). The top speed will be 185 kph (115 mph), and it will go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4,9 seconds. The company did not disclose how big its battery pack will be. The Vandervell S Plus spices things up with 580 hp. That increases the top speed to 265 kph (164.7 mph) and lowers the acceleration time to reach 100 kph to 3.4 s. Surprisingly, the combined range does not drop that much: 420 km (261 mi).
Vanwall said prices would start at €128,000 (without VAT) and that it would follow the direct sales model, with distribution happening through delivery partners. Apart from the road-legal EV, the company is also building six 1958 F1 Vanwall cars and the Vanwall Vandervell 680 Hypercar, which will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, and Jacques Villeneuve, the former Indycar and F1 champion. The company also promises to sell “a limited-edition version of the Vanwall Vandervell 1000 Hypercar, the street-legal LM Hypercar.”