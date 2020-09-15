Vanderhall Navaro Is the Surprise Electric SUV You Didn’t Know Was Coming

The name Vanderhall Motor Works might not right a lot of bells, not even in the ears of the most news-hungry car lovers. The moniker is a front for a manufacturer of hand-made three-wheeled autocycles, destined for anything from city driving to a more off-road experience.
The portfolio of the Utah-based company currently includes three vehicles - Venice, Carmel, and Edison – complete with a number of variants for each. Most of them are powered by 1.5-liter turbo engines, with the exception of the Edison (that figures) that draws its power from twin electric motors mounted up front.
The three-wheeled adventure of Vanderhall is about to end though, or should we say expand into the four-wheeler SUV territory. Out of the blue, the company released a few hours ago a short video (available below) showing its plans to double the size of its production facility. The images then show how the Venice Off-Road Edition is NOT he next product to be made at the enlarged facility, but the Navaro.
Stepping on the corpse of a Venice smashed to smithereens by a “huge 30,000 lb. concrete block” that falls upon it, the Navaro steps into the unrevealing shadows, showing a menacing stance, round headlight clusters, and a big light bar up top.
What is it, you ask? Well, it looks like a SUV, we know it is going to be electric (Vanderhall says so), and it will come to the market in 2022. And that’s it.
"In an effort to provide new and disruptive products to bolster our dealer’s profitability, cement our brand’s status as the premium powersports manufacturer, and expand our total market share, Vanderhall is pleased to announce the Navarro as our next evolutionary model. The four-wheel, all-electric, off-road Vanderhall Navarro will have many groundbreaking technologies and firsts for any production powersports model,” said in a statement R. Scott Bell, Vanderhall COO.
Excited about this? We sure are, and we’ll update as soon as we learn more.
