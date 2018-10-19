autoevolution

Van Speeds Away With Woman on The Hood in Wild London Incident

No matter how heated you get during an argument, remember one common-sense rule: never get in front of a car in a bid to stop whoever is driving it from speeding off, or you might end up like this woman from London.
In the latest bizarre incident / road rage altercation, one van was seen speeding with a woman on the hood, after the driver and the woman got into some kind of fight. The scene was caught on camera by a resident in the area and posted to Twitter, where it immediately went viral.

It happened in the UK, in London – in the Church End and Roundwood area of North West London, known as Church Road, to be more precise. The Daily Mail got confirmation from the Met Police that reports of a disturbance had been received, but no arrests were made as of press time.

In the video, you can hear the woman screaming at the driver and him yelling back something that sounds very much like “Get out of the way.” Next thing you know, the van is speeding up, with the woman clinging to the hood after her failed attempt to get the driver to stop. The van flies over a speed bump, but the woman is holding on for dear life, and the two soon disappear down the frame.

The same user posted a second video some time later, noting how “She got off… eventually.” This time, the woman is seen standing in front of the van, stationary on the road. She’s still screaming, both at the driver and at passers-by, so it’s clear that the bumpy ride she got wasn’t enough to make her see reason.

Believe or not, but as the van starts to leave, she tries to pull the same move again, positioning herself in front of it and willing to be carried off once more, just so she could get it to stop. This time, the driver manages to avoid her and drives away.

“There were reports of a disturbance on Church Road on Tuesday,” the Met tells the Mail. “A woman in her 40s reported that a vehicle was driven into her and accused the driver of attempted GBH. No arrest was made.”

No word on what caused the fight, but here’s to hoping the woman learned that jumping in front of a car and its very determined driver is not useful in terms of getting him to stop.



