Drunk Uber Passenger Throws Beer, Curses After Giving Driver The Wrong Address

19 Oct 2018, 11:33 UTC ·
by
As much flak as Uber gets for the actions of some drivers, there are plenty of nightmarish customers, too. One Uber driver from Grand Rapids, Michigan, stumbled across one of those last week, when a drunk woman stepped into his car.
The Uber driver has been identified as Shalle K’naan by NewsFlare. He says he picked up the woman from an address and took her to the address she had specified, but she caused a scene when she realized she had given him the wrong one.

Because the company policy is that drivers can’t take passengers past their destination point, K’naan asked her to get out of his car. She’d already displayed aggressive behavior towards him when he told her he couldn’t drink out of the beer car she brought along during the ride, so by this point, he was already filming her.

That’s when the recording you will also find at the bottom of the page begins. The driver repeatedly asks the woman to get out, telling her they’ve arrived at the specified destination and he won’t (even if he could) take her farther because she’d been cursing him throughout the entire ride.

“Once she saw I was about record her, she changed her aggressive behavior but didn’t calm down,” the driver explains. “She asked me to take her home. I refused because I can no longer drive her beyond requested destination. She threw a can of beer at me and it hit my dashboard.”

Before she threw the beer can, the woman does indeed try to beg the driver to take her home. When she sees sweet-talk is getting her nowhere, she has a complete 180, throwing the can and unleashing a string of F-bombs as she exits the car mad.

K’naan insists he acted accordingly to the Uber policy, so he’s not at fault for the incident. He also says he only started filming it because he was “in fear for [his] life.”

“Uber rules say that you can’t drive someone beyond their requested destination,” he says. “When you reach the destination, whether the customer put the wrong address or not, I’ve done what is required of me and completed the trip and tell the customer to leave the car.”

Uber alcohol ride sharing Michigan
