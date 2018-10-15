Miami Uber Driver Rapes Drunk Passenger, Says It’s One of The “Perks of the Job”

More on this:

1 Ban on “Sexually Revealing” Shorts on Taxi Drivers Is Probably Coming in the UK

2 Uber Agrees to Pay $148 Million For 2016 Data Breach And Cover-Up

3 Uber Driver Stabs 2 Passengers For Vomiting in Her Car

4 Uber Passenger is Forced to Drive Himself After Drunk Driver Passes Out

5 Pro Boxer Adrien Broner Gets Uber Lifetime Ban For Being a Jerk