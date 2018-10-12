Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day

5 Austrian Family Steals Taxi, Crashes into Boat, Drives Off the Ledge

4 Missouri Uber Driver Caught Streaming Rides, Claims it Was Legal

3 Black Cab Drivers in London to Sue Uber for GP1.25 Billion in “Lost Earnings”

2 London Black Cab Driver Drags Unconscious Rider on the Street, Leaves Him There

1 Chinese Taxi Driver Caught Napping Behind The Wheel For 1 Full Minute

More on this:

Ban on “Sexually Revealing” Shorts on Taxi Drivers Is Probably Coming in the UK

Taxi drivers in certain areas of the UK may soon have to add another item on their off-limit wardrobe list: shorts. Apparently, they can be “provocative or sexually revealing.” 29 photos



Since taxi drivers already have a dress code to comply with, which mentions not wearing ripped clothing or items with offensive writing, the council is considering adding another item on that off-limits list: shorts.



“One driver’s idea of an acceptable pair of shorts may be unacceptable to a person traveling in a licensed vehicle and may make them feel uncomfortable,” one councilor says of the proposed idea for a blanket restriction, as cited by



“The dress code, whilst subjective in manner, is there to encourage drivers to convey a professional appearance, thereby improving the confidence of the public in choosing licensed vehicles as a preferred form of transportation,” adds another.



Clearly, no one likes their taxi driver to look like a mess, but in the summer months, forcing a man or a woman to wear pants is terrible, representatives for taxi associations say. More so when that person has to spend hours on end sitting inside a car, which may or may not use the AC at all times.



Add to that the fact that drivers for



Lloyd Cook from the Bath Spa Taxi Association, for instance, believes the restriction should only apply to short shorts, since shorts that come below the knee can hardly be seen as “provocative” by anyone in their right mind. While some might argue that shorts on a man or a woman are nothing but an efficient means to battle the heat, the Bath and North East Somerset council believes that they may also put ideas into passengers’ minds – of a more sexual nature.Since taxi drivers already have a dress code to comply with, which mentions not wearing ripped clothing or items with offensive writing, the council is considering adding another item on that off-limits list: shorts.“One driver’s idea of an acceptable pair of shorts may be unacceptable to a person traveling in a licensed vehicle and may make them feel uncomfortable,” one councilor says of the proposed idea for a blanket restriction, as cited by Fox News “The dress code, whilst subjective in manner, is there to encourage drivers to convey a professional appearance, thereby improving the confidence of the public in choosing licensed vehicles as a preferred form of transportation,” adds another.Clearly, no one likes their taxi driver to look like a mess, but in the summer months, forcing a man or a woman to wear pants is terrible, representatives for taxi associations say. More so when that person has to spend hours on end sitting inside a car, which may or may not use the AC at all times.Add to that the fact that drivers for rival companies like Uber don’t even have a dress code to begin with, and you see why taxi drivers are so offended by the proposed idea.Lloyd Cook from the Bath Spa Taxi Association, for instance, believes the restriction should only apply to short shorts, since shorts that come below the knee can hardly be seen as “provocative” by anyone in their right mind.