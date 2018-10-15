autoevolution
 

Banned from the ISS, China is Accelerating Work on Own Space Station

15 Oct 2018, 9:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
At a time when the West seems to be accelerating its investment in space exploration, China, otherwise occupied with economic and military expansion, appears to have fallen off the map of space-faring-capable countries. But that’s far from being the case.
11 photos
2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider
Having become the third country to independently send a man to space in 2003, China set a high bar for itself. A bar that can only be surpassed with the construction of its own space station and the build of new spaceships to tend to its needs.

As per China Plus, the Asian country has put together a technical committee which has been tasked with creating the standards needed for the building of manned space technology, their applications, and the related services.

Interestingly enough, the committee will create rules for both civilian and military in space, showing China is in a way responding to Donald Trump’s decision to create a space force.

China plans to launch the core module of its own space station, Tianhe-1, in 2020. More modules will be launched in subsequent years until the station will become, sometime in 2022, the size of the now-defunct Mir and will be capable of housing a crew of three.

China is forced to build its own space station because the country’s taikonauts have been banned by the U.S. from setting foot on the ISS.

Despite having welcomed space travelers from nations like Malaysia, South Africa and former foe Russia, U.S. unspecified concerns (perhaps fears of space technology being used by the Chinese to bolster their military) about national security have prevented the Chinese from having a taste of the world’s most exciting experiment.

Separately, the country is developing a new generation spacecraft to replace the current Shenzhou. This new capsule will not only be meant to send humans into low orbit but also to more distant destinations, like the Moon or Mars.
China taikonaut ISS space station
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 