Banned from the ISS, China is Accelerating Work on Own Space Station

At a time when the West seems to be accelerating its investment in space exploration, China, otherwise occupied with economic and military expansion, appears to have fallen off the map of space-faring-capable countries. But that’s far from being the case.

China plans to launch the core module of its own space station, Tianhe-1, in 2020. More modules will be launched in subsequent years until the station will become, sometime in 2022, the size of the now-defunct Mir and will be capable of housing a crew of three.



China is forced to build its own space station because the country’s taikonauts have been banned by the U.S. from setting foot on the ISS.



Despite having welcomed space travelers from nations like Malaysia, South Africa and former foe Russia, U.S. unspecified concerns (perhaps fears of space technology being used by the Chinese to bolster their military) about national security have prevented the Chinese from having a taste of the world’s most exciting experiment.



