VAG Trophy Driver Pulls Best Save We'Ve ever Seen, Almost Ruins It at the End

It may not be as easy as filling a form nor is it cheap, but there are tons of ways to satisfy your need for speed without permanent accommodation in your local jail. After all, you don't need much to have fun: just a few beat-up cars that still work and a few acres of ground should do.Despite the sponsor-clad vehicles and the clean circuits, the races take place on, the VAG Trophy isn't too far from that. All you need to get in is some money. It takes a lot more than that to win, though, and Kenan Dole is happy to demonstrate it.Kenan is a 23-year-old professional driver (even though he does motocross as well) from London who, as his page informs us, learned how to drive a semi truck unaided by the age of nine. In other words, he might have a few years lead on most of us when it comes to juggling with a steering wheel.However, we're pretty sure he didn't learn the skills he applied during this weekend's stage of the VAG Trophy which took place on the Brands Hatch circuit. In fact, we're not sure you can actually learn that: it's just instinct, skill, and improvisation.Kenan was leading the race in his Volkswagen Golf, but as he came out of the Paddock Hill Bend, he lost control of the vehicle. Come to think of it, that might be an understatement. It was more like the race car seemed to have a mind of its own, one that refused to go in a straight line.But the driver stayed cool and, displaying an impressive sleight of hand, he somehow managed to turn what looked like a sure crash into one of the best saves - if not the best - we've seen so far. It certainly is up there with Jason Plato's in his Chevrolet Lacetti in the BTCC, even though this one's not as clean.The whole thing is marred a little by the bump into the Audi TT at the end. Kenan had the car under control when he tried to cut off the Audi - either that or he didn't see it - that was attempting to pass him on the inside. It's not enough to ruin the previous ten seconds or so, but it is a bit of an anticlimax.