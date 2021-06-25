5 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 Drag Races 1965 Pontiac GTO, It's Not Even Close

Unrestored Original 1964 Pontiac GTO Is a Perfect 10, Priced Accordingly

An old-school GTO coming with everything original is a model that instantly catches everybody’s attention, but when the car also comes in unrestored condition, the excitement goes through the roof. 23 photos



And this is exactly what we have here. This 1964 GTO is an unrestored original model that is not only a time capsule but also one rare



The red paint you see in the photos is the original finish the GTO came with, with no cracks, scratches, or anything like that. It’s almost like on a new car, only that it’s a 57-year-old GTO that has always been stored in a climate-controlled garage.



The interior is at least as impressive as the exterior, and there’s just one thing that’s no longer original: the carpets. But other than that, everything looks impeccable, and to be honest, it’s really hard to believe this GTO has never been restored in the first place.



And now the part that everybody is going to love. The 389ci (6.4-liter) engine under the hood comes with TriPower carburetors, and the folks over at



The GTO also sports correct Redline original tires, tinted glass, black bucket seats, and a dual-exhaust system. The odometer indicates a little over 88,000 miles (141,600 km), obviously all original.



So at the end of the day, this GTO is a model that really deserves all the love, so whoever buys it should totally baby it just like they baby their baby. The garage expects to get $59,000 for the car, and some trades might also be considered.

