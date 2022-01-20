Unknown French Race Driver Is Selling 28 Rare Ferraris Worth Tens of Millions of Dollars

An obscure French racer named Marcel Petitjean happens to be one of the most avid car collectors in Europe. His collection was vast enough to allow him to sell nearly 100 cars two years ago and still have enough for a “Part II.” This time, he is auctioning off 28 rare Ferraris, and each of them will be offered with no reserve at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Paris, on February 2.

