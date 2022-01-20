Unknown French Race Driver Is Selling 28 Rare Ferraris Worth Tens of Millions of Dollars

An obscure French racer named Marcel Petitjean happens to be one of the most avid car collectors in Europe. His collection was vast enough to allow him to sell nearly 100 cars two years ago and still have enough for a “Part II.” This time, he is auctioning off 28 rare Ferraris, and each of them will be offered with no reserve at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Paris, on February 2.
Marcel Petitjean was not quite successful as a race driver back in the ‘60s, but he sure compensated later with his clever investments. The former privateer racer started amassing an impressive collection of classic cars to diversify his investment portfolio.
He even considered opening an automobile museum, but his plans fell through and he later decided to sell the cars. This is why he sold two-thirds of his collection in 2020 and now he is selling 28 more cars. Only this time they’re all Ferraris, and all of them are in pristine shape, being hardly ever driven.
The collection is led by a gorgeous 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO worth at least $2.8 million. This is the second model in Ferrari’s history to carry the immortal “GTO” letters and it's worth mentioning only 272 units were ever produced. The car has less than 9,600 kilometers (5,965 miles).
Another great addition to any collection is the 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, the first production Ferrari to be fitted with the four overhead camshaft version of the V12. This classic had the engine rebuild in the ‘70s and was never driven afterward. It will probably fetch more than $2.2 million at auction.
Other highlights include a restored 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Cabriolet and a 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta. Both feature the 3.0-liter short-block “Colombo” V12 engine and will no doubt add more than $1 million each to Mr. Petitjean’s bank account.
