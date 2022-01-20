Watch This Retro-Modern Rare Ferrari Monza SP2 Open Up Like a Transformer

If you are looking for the fastest and most exclusive experience around canyon roads, you have a choice of two: the Porsche 918 Bergspyder or the more realistic yet elusive Ferrari Monza SP2. Like the Bergspyder, it’s a no roof, no windshield experience. Sergi Galiano from the Supercar Blondie YouTube channel got the chance to check out this rare piece of sporting machinery.
The Ferrari Monza SP2 is perhaps the wildest development to drive out of Maranello. It might look as pampered as a 16-year old trust fund kid, but underneath the hood, it packs Ferrari’s most powerful motor.
Perhaps the most iconic thing about the Monza SP2 is that it comes with no windshield or roof. People in Atlanta might not enjoy the thrill of this V12 unless they love the taste of bugs in their mouths.
But Ferrari engineers are smarter than that. That’s why the SP2 comes with a virtual-type windshield with vents that trap air and redirect it, bouncing it upward instead of your face.
You don’t get this kind of exclusivity with a normal paycheck - the Monza SP2 costs between $1.8 million and $2.5 million. As Galiano puts it, if you can spend that kind of money on a car without a windshield, you are probably not struggling.
The Ferrari Monza SP2 is the second of Ferrari’s Icona cars, a drive to modernize iconic vehicles of the past.
It has a “Barchetta” shape, which means “small boat” in Italian. More like the Ferraris of the '50s, with a super-elongated front-end, only 499 units will be available between the SP1 and SP2.
It’s a tight fit to get in, which makes you wonder how Zlatan Ibrahimovic squeezes in - he’s like 1.9 meters tall.
Under the hood, like literally underneath the entire elongated front section (the SP2 opens up like a transformer), is a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 making a whopping 810 HP. It’ll go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds.
After a fun little drive, Galiano confirms something, the virtual windshield doesn’t really work - but it’s a lot of fun to drive.
