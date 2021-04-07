3 Popular Female Japanese Biker Turns Out to Be a Man: Catfishing for the Sport

Unique Honda FX650 Vigor Boasts Carbon Fiber Bodywork and Powertrain Upgrades

To be perfectly honest, I’m still not a huge fan of that ridiculously short fuel chamber. 8 photos



To give you a better idea as to how far their custom exploits can possibly go, we’ll take a minute to drool over a reworked



All thing considered, Honda’s dual-purpose machine isn’t what you’d refer to as a beast. Nonetheless, France’s Meca Services did one hell of a job at transforming this entity into an absolute superstar – at least visually. To kick things off, they transplanted a VFR800’s single-sided swingarm and rear wheel onto their one-off Vigor. At the front, you will spot a Yamaha R1’s five-spoke hoop and forks, while stopping power is summoned by a selection of Beringer items on both ends.



The cockpit comes equipped with a unique top clamp that holds the repurposed forks in place, as well as a pair of clip-on handlebars and a Motoscope Mini speedometer from Motogadget’s inventory. Although the original headlight, gas tank and saddle have been retained, the same can’t be said about the side panels, fenders and tail section. In their stead, we find an array of carbon fiber garments adorning the bike on all sides.



Last but not least, FX650's 644cc single-cylinder mill received an assortment of premium components that'll have it perform like a gem, such as an aftermarket camshaft, Mikuni TM40 carburetors and a Tecnium piston. The finishing touch comes in the form of a handmade exhaust system topped with carbon-clad mufflers.