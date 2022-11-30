If you're a video game fan or a movie enthusiast, you've probably heard about "Uncharted." It started as a video game series, and Sony Pictures decided to create a movie inspired by it starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced it closed a licensing agreement with PortAventura World to build a dark ride roller coaster based on the box office hit film.
PortAventura World is located on Costa Daurada, Spain, close to Barcelona. It consists of two theme parks, a water park, and hotels. Port Aventura Park has six theme areas, each inspired by different regions of the world. It's safe to say that it's a kid's paradise.
The new roller coaster will be situated in the Far West zone, inviting visitors to embark "on a dangerous search for one of the greatest treasures ever found." You can step into Nate and Sully's shoes (the main characters) and enjoy a treasure-hunting race.
The ride will be about 700 meters (0.4 miles) long, and it will take the most daring visitors over 12 meters (39 feet) high in a unique enveloping space, which is 4,800 square meters (51,666 square feet) large and 16 meters (52.5 feet) high. Dark rides typically mean indoor amusement rides that take riders through painted, animated, or specially-lit scenes. This exclusive roller coaster promises to reveal dark and unexplored territories for those brave enough to hop on. The attraction also features a pre-show riddled with surprises and immerses visitors in an exciting journey full of unexpected events.
More than 25 million has been invested in this project. It relies on the collaboration of the acclaimed design company Intamin Amusement Rides and a leading enterprise specializing in dark rides and animatronics design development, Sally Dark Rides.
The EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Jeffrey Godsick, said, "The team at PortAventura World has designed a thrilling ride so that fans of the game and film can now step into Nate and Sully's shoes and go on their own white-knuckle, treasure-hunting race."
As a die-hard fan of video games and player of the entire Uncharted franchise, it's nice to see that a story that started in a video game has enjoyed success as a movie and is now expanding into new dimensions. The attraction will open at the end of the first half of 2023.
