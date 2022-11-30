This 2009 Alfa Romeo 8C Spider Is Up for Grabs With Only 2,100 Miles on the Clock

Presented as a concept in 2003, then adapted for series production a few years later, the 8C Competizione received in excess of 1,400 orders. The Italian automaker eventually produced 829 units, namely 500 coupes and 329 roadsters, of which 35 roadsters were shipped to the U.S.
One such car is currently listed on Bring a Trailer in amazing condition, sporting 2,114 miles (3,402 kilometers) since brand-spanking new. ZARJA281690049815 was previously offered via Bring a Trailer in March 2022, failing to meet the reserve. Considering that the 8C Spider originally sold for $299,000 excluding options and the highest bid was $10,000 down on the suggested retail price, it doesn’t come as a surprise.
Since then, the canvas-topped thriller has received some tender loving care in the guise of fluid changes, new tires, and an air conditioning system recharge. Located in Florida, chassis number ZARJA281690049815 is going for $260,000 with seven days of bidding left. Offered with the factory books, factory tools, and an Alfa Romeo-branded trickle charger, the V8-engined roadster is backed up by a squeaky-clean Carfax report.
Named after Alfa Romeo’s celebrated line of eight-cylinder racing cars from the 1930s, the 8C is more Ferrari and Maserati than Alfa Romeo. Its engine, for example, is the Y variation of the F136, a 4.7-liter V8 that was employed by Maserati from 2008 all the way through 2019. As opposed to the Ferrari-spec F136, the Maserati engine features a cross-plane crank.
Even though it’s not as powerful as the Ferrari-spec F136, this engine is let down by the six-speed automated manual. The rear-mounted tranny features two manual modes (normal and sport) and three automatic driving modes (normal, sport, and wet). The naturally-aspirated V8 sounds best in sport mode, which opens the exhaust’s valves for more aural pleasure.
Tipping the scales at 1,675 kilograms (3,693 pounds), the roadster hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in the low 4-second range. Top speed? That's 180 miles per hour (290 kilometers per hour), thank you!
