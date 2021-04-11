Multistreet 3 Fitness Bikes Are Carbon and Aluminum Goodness for a Tad Over $2K

Ultra-Rare McLaren Senna Can-Am Supercar is Up for Grabs

Commissioned by a retailer through McLaren Special Operations, the Senna Can-Am is a special edition of a special edition. Only thre e were produced by the Woking-based automaker, and number three is up for grabs with only 44 miles (71 kilometers) on the odo for $3,087,800. 10 photos AMG GT Final Edition, and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS.



VIN SBM15ACA1KW900008 is offered by Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale, a dealership that always has rare machines in stock. At the time of writing, some of the highlights include a 488 Pista Piloti, a one-off California T 70th Anniversary, an SLS AMG GT Final Edition, and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Designed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of McLaren's dominance in the 1969 season of the Canadian-American Challenge Cup with Bruce McLaren and Denny Hulme, the British supercar takes inspiration from the M8B racecar. Finished in orange for the exterior and black for the interior, the Senna Can-Am produces 25 more horsepower than a bone-stock Senna.

The Can-Am limited edition also differs through the louvered fender design, carbon-fiber engine surround, the coolant cap, Bruce's and Denny's signatures on the rear fenders, a commemorative badge on the right flank, the race number on the hood and left flank, and a four-exit exhaust system. Differences over the standard specification of the Senna further include the five-spoke wheels, titanium-look brake calipers, etched laurels, heritage badge on the hood, silver-painted center locks, and the silver rear air brake.

McLaren's classic logo and the Speedy Kiwi are featured as well, along with the Canadian Flag on the front barge board and 24-carat gold for the heat shield. Similar to the exterior, the attention to detail beggars belief on the inside where you'll find orange pads for the six-point harnesses, the Can-Am logo etched on the accelerator pedal, and Liquid Silver door struts.

Based on the 720S Coupe, the Senna was revealed online in December 2017 with a retail price of £750,000 ($1,028,140 at current exchange rates). Customer deliveries began the following year, and rather typical of a limited-edition supercar that bears the name of a famous racing driver with three titles under his belt, McLaren sold every single unit before the reveal.

