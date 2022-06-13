Ultra-Rare 2002 Ducati Monster S4 Fogarty With Low Mileage Looks Rather Enticing

This thing does show a few blemishes here and there, but they’re not immediately apparent.
Back when the 2002 model-year rolled around, Ducati kicked off a limited production run numbering 300 copies for the special-edition Monster S4 Fogarty. Obviously, this stunning rarity pays tribute to the WSBK racing legend Carl “Foggy” Fogarty, who'd secured as many as four championships with Ducati during the nineties.
The bike sources its power from a liquid-cooled 916cc L-twin titan with dual overhead camshafts, eight desmodromic valves and Marelli EFI hardware. Exhaling through a high-grade Termignoni exhaust, the mill is able to spawn 110 wild stallions at approximately 9,750 revs per minute. When the tachometer reads 7,000 rpm, a sizeable torque output of 68 pound-feet (92 Nm) will occur at the crank.
To transmit the oomph to the rear chain-driven Marchesini wheel, the S4 uses a six-speed gearbox and a dry multi-plate clutch. As soon as it makes contact with the ground, the engine’s force allows its bearer to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 ticks of the stopwatch. If you were to push it to the limit, Bologna’s warrior would eventually top out at 147 mph (237 kph).
As far as the creature’s suspension is concerned, you will find inverted 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa forks and an adjustable remote-reservoir shock absorber from Sachs. For braking duties, responsibility falls on 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front, along with a single 245 mm rotor and a two-piston caliper at the rear.
Lastly, the Duc tips the scales at 414 pounds (189 kg) without fluids. In this article’s photo gallery, you may see a well-kept Monster S4 Fogarty that’s making its way to auction with a little over 3k miles (4,900 km) on the counter. You can register your bids at no reserve on Bring a Trailer until the afternoon of June 15, and a mere 5,500 bones would be enough to put you in the lead (for now).
The bike sources its power from a liquid-cooled 916cc L-twin titan with dual overhead camshafts, eight desmodromic valves and Marelli EFI hardware. Exhaling through a high-grade Termignoni exhaust, the mill is able to spawn 110 wild stallions at approximately 9,750 revs per minute. When the tachometer reads 7,000 rpm, a sizeable torque output of 68 pound-feet (92 Nm) will occur at the crank.
To transmit the oomph to the rear chain-driven Marchesini wheel, the S4 uses a six-speed gearbox and a dry multi-plate clutch. As soon as it makes contact with the ground, the engine’s force allows its bearer to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 ticks of the stopwatch. If you were to push it to the limit, Bologna’s warrior would eventually top out at 147 mph (237 kph).
As far as the creature’s suspension is concerned, you will find inverted 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa forks and an adjustable remote-reservoir shock absorber from Sachs. For braking duties, responsibility falls on 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front, along with a single 245 mm rotor and a two-piston caliper at the rear.
Lastly, the Duc tips the scales at 414 pounds (189 kg) without fluids. In this article’s photo gallery, you may see a well-kept Monster S4 Fogarty that’s making its way to auction with a little over 3k miles (4,900 km) on the counter. You can register your bids at no reserve on Bring a Trailer until the afternoon of June 15, and a mere 5,500 bones would be enough to put you in the lead (for now).