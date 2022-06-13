Cater to Your Hunger for Dank Nooners With This Low-Mile 2016 KTM 1290 Super Duke R

You’ll find that most riders you encounter think very highly of the Super Duke lineup, and for a good reason.
It should go without saying that KTM’s vicious 1290 Super Duke R is an absolute animal, and what we’re about to inspect is a 2016 variant with 5,300 miles (8,500 km) on the clock. The range-topping Duke is moved by a brutal 1,301cc LC8 motor, which packs Keihin EFI componentry, four valves per cylinder head, and a compression ratio of 13.2:1.
This liquid-cooled DOHC V-twin is coupled with a six-speed transmission and a hydraulically-actuated slipper clutch. When prompted, the engine will go about producing up to 180 hp and 106 pound-feet (144 Nm) of twist at the crankshaft. An X-ring drive chain is tasked with delivering the oomph to the rear wheel, and the whole operation can result in a blistering top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
Stopping power is brought into existence via premium Brembo calipers, which bite on dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs up north and a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) unit at the opposite pole. The Super Duke R comes with a chromium-molybdenum trellis frame, whose front end rests on 48 mm (1.9 inches) upside-down forks.
At the rear end, suspension-related activities are carried out by a state-of-the-art WP monoshock that offers 155 mm (6.1 inches) of wheel travel. Besides its negligible mileage, the exemplar pictured above also boasts a tasty selection of aftermarket parts, such as ASV control levers, a slender tail tidy, and an Arrow slip-on muffler that’ll probably growl harder than a death metal vocalist.
Now then, let’s cut to the chase. This untarnished KTM 1290 Super Duke R can be found among the current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but we’re yet to see an offer that satisfies the reserve price. If you want to try your luck at snatching the 2016 MY phenom, then be sure to pay the IMA platform a visit before June 16, as that’s when the bidding process will end.
