One-Owner 2022 Rivian R1T Flashes Glacier White Exterior and a Novel Adventure Package

According to Doug DeMuro, the Rivian R1T is a jack of all trades. It’s practical, it’s well-built, it’s capable and it’s quick. It might cost more than your run-of-the-mill F-150 Lightning, but there is more than one reason for that.
Of course, whether or not the R1T is the right truck for you, well, that remains to be seen. Still, if you’re interested in grabbing a slightly used one with an awesome spec, we’ve got you covered.
This is a 2022 Rivian R1T Adventure Pack model, which is still relatively new as a specification – deliveries on these babies have only recently gotten underway. With only 100 miles (160 kph) on the clock, this truck, up for grabs through Cars & Bids, is extremely desirable, even though you’ll end up paying way over sticker if you absolutely must walk away with the winning bid.
Starting with the exterior, here we see a beautiful Glacier White finish, to go with the power-operated tonneau cover, a reinforced underbody shield, 21-inch “Road” wheels and the previously mentioned Adventure Package, which adds the Gear Guard remote monitoring system, dual front bumper tow hooks and Chilewich floor mats.
Interior highlights include an air compressor for the cargo box, wood trim, heated, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment display, the Rivian Elevation by Meridian sound system, Compass Yellow accents and a heated steering wheel, among others.
As for performance, there’s a lot to unpack, because this truck features a quad-motor AWD setup, where the four motors combine with a 135-kWh battery pack to produce a total of 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) of torque.
That right there is plenty of pulling power, but if you want specifics, we can tell you that the R1T can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in about 3 seconds flat, which means it should be able to keep up with a lot of modern-day supercars.
