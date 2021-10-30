Ultimate Coach Is Luxuriously Styled and Mobile Meeting Room for Business Executives

Folks, the vehicle before you is known as the Ultimate Coach. It's a custom-tuned Mercedes-Benz Sprinter designed for nothing more than private conversations handled in style; a car meant to chauffeur top company executives around town while they chat it up about the next stages in the business plan.
If you've never heard of Ultimate Toys, the team behind the wonder you see, it all started when Gary Green, a businessman with over 40 years of experience in business development, needed to fulfill "a pressing, personal need." From there, the company developed into what it is today, a manufacturer of entirely custom vehicles that go a bit beyond what we're used to; after all, take a look at the image gallery, and all should be self-explanatory.
This Sprinter 3500 doesn't look like much from the outside, not at first glance anyway, but I assure you that if you look just a tad closer, you may start to imagine what goes on inside. Now, the scope of this vehicle isn't to be a mobile home but rather a mobile meeting room for distinguished guests. That said, inside, you'll find two separate lounges or meeting rooms, a bathroom, and even a small galley.
when you enter the Coach is completed from four swivel seats with leather upholstery and an LED TV to limit the cockpit from the rest of the van. Depending on the floorplan, the TV's size can be used to close off the cockpit entirely. Towards the rear, another lounge is in place. Fixed seating along the port and starboard sides of the van with a removable table in between seats up to six guests.
Beyond this, the bathroom I mentioned features nothing more than a flushing toilet, and opposite this space sits a small galley setting with a sink, microwave, fridge, and storage drawers.
Features like composite wood grain floors, USB sockets to charge devices, a custom audio system, and tinted side and rear windows help you relax in utter anonymity. Speaking of anonymity, the interior is built with a sound deadening package, so what you talk about never leaves the confines of the space.
modified to create the Ultimate Coach of your taste. Some optional features include power leg lifts, shoreline hookup with a charger so that you can tap the grid for juice, a wireless router, and a rear tailgate prep.
Overall, the Coach can fit ten seated guests and, with a length of 24.1 feet (7.36 meters), includes up to 100 cubic feet (2.83 cubic meters) of storage space. Oh, and if you happen to be the driver for the meetings going on in the back, you, too, will benefit from the same style and comfort as the executives. It all depends on the level of responsibility you want to live your life with.
So, how much is your stylized and mobile meeting room going to cost you? It depends on your dealership, whether you buy direct from Ultimate Toys, and what features are included. On average, however, you can expect to pay 150K USD (around 130K Euro at current exchange rates) and up to own a 2022 Ultimate Coach. I wonder if this is tax-deductible?
If you've never heard of Ultimate Toys, the team behind the wonder you see, it all started when Gary Green, a businessman with over 40 years of experience in business development, needed to fulfill "a pressing, personal need." From there, the company developed into what it is today, a manufacturer of entirely custom vehicles that go a bit beyond what we're used to; after all, take a look at the image gallery, and all should be self-explanatory.
This Sprinter 3500 doesn't look like much from the outside, not at first glance anyway, but I assure you that if you look just a tad closer, you may start to imagine what goes on inside. Now, the scope of this vehicle isn't to be a mobile home but rather a mobile meeting room for distinguished guests. That said, inside, you'll find two separate lounges or meeting rooms, a bathroom, and even a small galley.
when you enter the Coach is completed from four swivel seats with leather upholstery and an LED TV to limit the cockpit from the rest of the van. Depending on the floorplan, the TV's size can be used to close off the cockpit entirely. Towards the rear, another lounge is in place. Fixed seating along the port and starboard sides of the van with a removable table in between seats up to six guests.
Beyond this, the bathroom I mentioned features nothing more than a flushing toilet, and opposite this space sits a small galley setting with a sink, microwave, fridge, and storage drawers.
Features like composite wood grain floors, USB sockets to charge devices, a custom audio system, and tinted side and rear windows help you relax in utter anonymity. Speaking of anonymity, the interior is built with a sound deadening package, so what you talk about never leaves the confines of the space.
modified to create the Ultimate Coach of your taste. Some optional features include power leg lifts, shoreline hookup with a charger so that you can tap the grid for juice, a wireless router, and a rear tailgate prep.
Overall, the Coach can fit ten seated guests and, with a length of 24.1 feet (7.36 meters), includes up to 100 cubic feet (2.83 cubic meters) of storage space. Oh, and if you happen to be the driver for the meetings going on in the back, you, too, will benefit from the same style and comfort as the executives. It all depends on the level of responsibility you want to live your life with.
So, how much is your stylized and mobile meeting room going to cost you? It depends on your dealership, whether you buy direct from Ultimate Toys, and what features are included. On average, however, you can expect to pay 150K USD (around 130K Euro at current exchange rates) and up to own a 2022 Ultimate Coach. I wonder if this is tax-deductible?