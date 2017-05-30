Ultimate 125 based on smart fortwo Proves Brabus Can Make a 0.9L Sound Good

There's a smart car looking down the Brabus test track, and we have low expectations. However, the Ultimate 125 roadster, based on the fortwo proves that even a 0.9-liter engine can sound good.

AMG A45, you get a city car with the wheelbase of a shopping trolley that sounds better than some V6 sedans.



With this video, Brabus hopes to demonstrate the difference between how the 3-pipe exhaust system sounds with the butterfly valve open and closed. And yes, there is a big difference. Once the thing gets going, the pops and bangs strongly resemble those of a Golf R32. The tradition of making 3-cylinder engines sound like V6s dates way back to the smart roadster.



Ever since the third-generation model came out, all fortwo models are powered by two engines, either the 1.0-liter, like the one we tested, or the smaller but less powerful 0.9-liter TCe. It's borrowed directly from the Renault Clio, but placed under the trunk with a 60-degree tilt so that it fits.



Under normal condition, the tiny turbo helps it deliver

When matched to a twin-clutch gearbox, the tiny 125 rockets to 00 km/h (62 mph) in 9.2 seconds on its way to a 175 km/h (109 mph) top speed.



It also comes with lowered suspension, fender flares, new bumpers and a full leather interior that wouldn't look out of place in a Benz. The only problem we have is the €52,800 prices. But exclusivity is not necessarily a bad thing.



The 125 is what happens when you have at least €50,000 burning a hole in your bank account. The money needs to disappear immediately, preferably on something that nobody will ever want when you're done with it. So instead of buying the ultra-fast Mercedes-A45, you get a city car with the wheelbase of a shopping trolley that sounds better than some V6 sedans.With this video, Brabus hopes to demonstrate the difference between how the 3-pipe exhaust system sounds with the butterfly valve open and closed. And yes, there is a big difference. Once the thing gets going, the pops and bangs strongly resemble those of a Golf R32. The tradition of making 3-cylinder engines sound like V6s dates way back to the smart roadster.Ever since the third-generation model came out, all fortwo models are powered by two engines, either the 1.0-liter, like the one we tested, or the smaller but less powerful 0.9-liter TCe. It's borrowed directly from the Renault Clio, but placed under the trunk with a 60-degree tilt so that it fits.Under normal condition, the tiny turbo helps it deliver 90 PS and 135 Nm of torque , but Brabus worked tirelessly until the output reached 125 PS. That's more than the recently launched VW Up! GTI.

When matched to a twin-clutch gearbox, the tiny 125 rockets to 00 km/h (62 mph) in 9.2 seconds on its way to a 175 km/h (109 mph) top speed.It also comes with lowered suspension, fender flares, new bumpers and a full leather interior that wouldn't look out of place in a Benz. The only problem we have is the €52,800 prices. But exclusivity is not necessarily a bad thing.