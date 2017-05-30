autoevolution

Ultimate 125 based on smart fortwo Proves Brabus Can Make a 0.9L Sound Good

 
30 May 2017, 14:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There's a smart car looking down the Brabus test track, and we have low expectations. However, the Ultimate 125 roadster, based on the fortwo proves that even a 0.9-liter engine can sound good.
The 125 is what happens when you have at least €50,000 burning a hole in your bank account. The money needs to disappear immediately, preferably on something that nobody will ever want when you're done with it. So instead of buying the ultra-fast Mercedes-AMG A45, you get a city car with the wheelbase of a shopping trolley that sounds better than some V6 sedans.

With this video, Brabus hopes to demonstrate the difference between how the 3-pipe exhaust system sounds with the butterfly valve open and closed. And yes, there is a big difference. Once the thing gets going, the pops and bangs strongly resemble those of a Golf R32. The tradition of making 3-cylinder engines sound like V6s dates way back to the smart roadster.

Ever since the third-generation model came out, all fortwo models are powered by two engines, either the 1.0-liter, like the one we tested, or the smaller but less powerful 0.9-liter TCe. It's borrowed directly from the Renault Clio, but placed under the trunk with a 60-degree tilt so that it fits.

Under normal condition, the tiny turbo helps it deliver 90 PS and 135 Nm of torque, but Brabus worked tirelessly until the output reached 125 PS. That's more than the recently launched VW Up! GTI.

When matched to a twin-clutch gearbox, the tiny 125 rockets to 00 km/h (62 mph) in 9.2 seconds on its way to a 175 km/h (109 mph) top speed.

It also comes with lowered suspension, fender flares, new bumpers and a full leather interior that wouldn't look out of place in a Benz. The only problem we have is the €52,800 prices. But exclusivity is not necessarily a bad thing.

smart fortwo brabus smart Fortwo Brabus exhaust sound Brabus exhaust
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our SMART Testdrives:

2015 Smart Fortwo53
2015 Smart Forfour55
SMART Fortwo Electric Drive55
SMART fortwo 59