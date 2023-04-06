Ukrainian Millionaire’s Former Superyacht Sold for $31 Million

It’s hard to say which is more exciting – having a brand-new luxury yacht built for you from scratch, or buying a prestigious superyacht that has passed the test of time? While many yachting enthusiasts picked their favorite new toys at some of the greatest shows in the industry, earlier this year, others, like the new owner of Sairu, preferred to spend their millions on an old, but still impressive vessel.

