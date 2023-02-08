UK to Develop Its First Connected Airport Living Lab

In just a few years, those of you who happen to be familiar with the Glasgow Airport might have a huge surprise. Thanks to a new project, this airport is about to be completely transformed into something that’s truly groundbreaking.
Is your head spinning with all the new types of aircraft promising to revolutionize commercial flights? Hybrid, electric, hydrogen or SAF-fueled, each new concept pushes the boundaries of what was believed to be possible until now. But the related infrastructure must also catch up.
We could be witnessing the final moments of conventional commercial fleets. They are already starting to be replaced by greener alternatives, from SAF-fueled to hybrid-electric aircraft. And let’s not forget the famous eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing), getting ready to make most helicopter designs obsolete. Whether it takes years or decades, these old fleets will get replaced.
New aircraft should also mean new infrastructure. It’s not just about the technical compatibility –the airports of the future should become an extension of the green air mobility revolution, and reflect a broader definition of sustainability.
Glasgow Airport is set to become something called a “Connected Airport Living Lab” and it will be the first of its kind in the UK. What does this mean? Well, it will no longer be a simple transportation hub. It will act as a platform where innovative tech can be tested. And this includes anything from the use of hydrogen to automation data analytics.
Plus, it will be adapted for working with an innovative drone network for medical transportation, the first of its kind in Scotland. CAELUS (Care & Equity – Healthcare Logistics UAS Scotland) and NHS Scotland are currently building this network. Soon, these drones will be delivering life-saving medical supplies across the country and especially to remote areas.
The future “Living Lab” will also make things better for passengers, apparently. There aren’t many details available on that, but the goal is supposed to be a more “inclusive passenger experience.” At the same time, freight management will also be improved. After all, Glasgow is the largest cargo airport (by freight value) in Scotland.
All of this is part of a partnership with Connected Places Catapult, UK’s innovation accelerator that focuses on urban transport. It’s the beginning of a five-year program that will basically organize a series of trials and demonstrations at the Glasgow Airport, based on sustainable green technologies.
Can you picture airports at the forefront of the green revolution? A grandiose vision depicts them as incorporating things like vertical farms, university campuses, and flight tech labs. Sounds too futuristic? Well, it’s already happening in some places. The Glasgow Airport could become something similar – green, exciting, and research-oriented.
