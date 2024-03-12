UK's Cheapest EV Goes on Sale From the Equivalent of $19,240

Subsequent to last month's unveiling, the facelifted Dacia Spring has officially gone on sale in the United Kingdom. The model is the cheapest EV offered locally and comes in two trim levels with as many powertrain options.
Kicking off the range is the Expression. This grade starts at £14,995 (equal to $19,240) on the road, and customers get a complimentary £250 ($320) for public charging or as a contribution for a home charger.
Standard equipment includes the Media Control system with a USB socket, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, height-adjustable multi-function three-spoke steering wheel, central locking, electric front windows, manual air conditioning, a 12-volt outlet, 15-inch alloys when ordering the punchier motor, and rear parking sensors.
Going for the Extreme version of the 2024 Dacia Spring means paying a minimum of £16,995 ($21,805). This model adds copper accents inside and out, electric side mirrors, electric rear windows, a 10-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone integration, two USB ports, and a bi-directional charger that allows it to be used as a power source for external appliances.
Power-wise, the tiny electric crossover comes with a 45 ps (44 hp/33 kW) motor in the entry-level version. This flavor can be ordered with the superior 65 ps (64 hp/48 kW) motor from £15,995 ($20,525), and the range-topping Extreme comes with the punchier powertrain as standard.
The 26.8 kWh battery pack supplying electrons to the motor can be recharged from 20% to 100% in less than 11 hours on a home socket and in four hours when using a 7kW wall box. On average, the WLTP-rated range is 137 miles (220 km) and 186 miles (300 km) in the city.
Despite its tiny size and other drawbacks, the facelifted Dacia Spring has a cargo capacity of up to 1,004 liters (35.5 cu-ft), and the rear seats are folded down. According to the car manufacturer, this is on par with larger vehicles. Complementing it is the almost 31 liters (1.1 cu-ft) of storage space found inside. Moreover, the company's YouClip system allows different accessories to be firmly attached.
Interested parties will have to visit Dacia's local website to place an order for the 2024 Spring, and they will have to place a £99 ($125) deposit for that. The auto firm has started accepting pre-orders today (March 12, 2024), and the first units of the car will start arriving at local dealers in October.
In terms of safety systems, it is offered with stuff such as an emergency braking system with motorcycle, cyclist, pedestrian, and vehicle detection, lane change alert, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition with speed alert, driver attention warning, rear park assist, and emergency call. The Romanian automaker also mentions the My Safety button, which allows users to access their personalized ADAS settings more easily.
