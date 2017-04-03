UK Government Plans Daily Tax On Diesel Cars To Discourage Their Use

Drivers of diesel
-engined cars face new taxes in the United Kingdom if a new proposition made by the Government will be approved.
The proposal wants to impose “toxin taxes,” which could be as high as GBP 20 a day in 35 cities across the UK
. While newer cars might be exempt, the move would restrict the use of older automobiles and commercial vehicles, which are not compliant with the latest emissions norms
.
Instead of an outright ban
, which would have affected the car market in the country, this tax, which has yet to be approved, is linked to the use of those vehicles.
If drivers do not enter the ten most affected town centers, they are not affected by the move. However, if there’s congestion in the 35 cities, or they want full access to their centers during rush hours, they will have to pay a fee.
London already has a congestion charge, and this move would effectively bring two taxes to access the center of the British capital with an older automobile.
Evidently, anyone who has lived or traveled to a big city in recent years can tell you that adding up a massive number of cars on every boulevard will make people sick
.
If you do not agree, spent a few minutes in an underground parking lot, smell the exhaust fumes
from an old diesel-engined vehicle, and then think about your previous opinion.
The struggle for fresh air might have changed your opinion, especially if you think about an older model vehicle that is not in perfect operating condition.
The bans and charges proposed by the British Government will also affect trucks, buses, taxis, and any vehicle, without significant exceptions. According to The Times
, about ten million cars could be liable to pay the new charges.
If they had entered the worst-affected cities in the country as the ban was enforced, in the same day, their owners would have to pay a maximum of GBP 200 million, but this would happen if all were charged the maximum proposed amount.