UK-Based Start-Up Aggressively Working To Solve EV Battery Issues

A recent Consumer Reports survey of around 8000 people reveals that 36% of consumers would seriously consider purchasing an electric vehicle as their next auto purchase. The survey when on to ask what concerns they have about electric vehicles and the responses were not surprising.
The number one concern of 61% of those participating was the logistics of where, how often, and how long it would take to charge their battery. The range was also a huge concern with 55% saying the number of miles driven on a single charge was a huge consideration. Over half of those surveyed noted the cost of buying and maintaining an EV.
Enter Nyobolt, a UK-based start-up that intends to solve the charging issues that plague consumer confidence in EV's. Formed in 2019, and supported by significant venture capital, the company is focusing on the development of battery packs that are smaller, longer-lasting, less expensive, and faster charging.
They, and other battery manufacturers, are experimenting with several materials such as silicon-carbon, tungsten, and niobium. Nyobolt's efforts are centered around niobium, a stable metal commonly used to strengthen steel. Nyobolt states that the use of the material in anodes and cathodes can withstand super-fast charging without the degradation of today's batteries. EV carmakers limit fast charging due to batteries overheating and shortening their lifespan.
Many fear bottlenecks for the materials used in lithium batteries are on the horizon as demand increases for EV's. Eliminating the need for nickel and cobalt in favor of niobium would enable carmakers to be less reliant on China which dominates the market for lithium battery metals. The largest deposits of Niobium are found in Brazil and Canada. Using less harmful materials in batteries will also allow carmakers to calm concerns over using harmful materials in EV's and the emissions to produce them.
Nyobolt CEO Sai Shivareddy says that it will take years of development and validation before carmakers are ready to use their batteries in the mass market. He remains hopeful that one day consumers will be able to charge their batteries as fast as they can fill their gas tanks.
