Tesla Model Y Was China's Best-Selling Vehicle in June, Blowing Away the Competition

Tesla ended a difficult quarter in June, with delivery numbers down for the first time. Giga Shanghai production glitches in April and May were the main cause for the lackluster performance, but June was the recovery month. We learned that Tesla Model Y beat every other car model in China, regardless of the price bracket, body style, or propulsion system.
Tesla’s Q2 2022 results were affected by the three-week shutdown at Giga Shanghai caused by the Covid-19 restrictions in the Chinese capital. Nevertheless, it appears that the EV maker managed to recover in June. Tesla was not vocal about June’s performance, only saying it was a new monthly high. But the data coming from the Chinese Passenger Car Association (CPCA) shows that Tesla had a stellar month, with the Model Y outselling every passenger car model in the country.
Even though Tesla does not break up sales of the Model Y and the Model 3, the Chinese do. According to CNEVPost, Tesla sold a total of 52,150 Model Y crossovers in China in June. Tesla also delivered 25,788 Model 3 sedans, but the Model Y takes the spotlight here. This is the first time Tesla snatched the first position in the sales chart, even when compared with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and those much cheaper than the Model Y.
The Tesla Model Y crossed the swords with the BYD Song in the SUV sales chart, which placed second with 31,787 vehicles delivered. The American EV also displaced the affordable Hongguang MINI (39,738) as the leader in the NEV Sedan retail sales and the Nissan Sylphy (45,767), the second model in the overall sales chart.
Tesla recently announced a new production shutdown at Giga Shanghai. This was necessary to install upgrades that would allow it to increase production past the one-million units per year mark. A similar operation is performed at Giga Berlin. At the same time, Giga Austin is also expected to ramp up production in the coming months.
