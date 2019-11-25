autoevolution

Uber Is Not “Fit and Proper” for London

25 Nov 2019, 13:32 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Industry
Uber has suffered another defeat in the ride-share London market, with the Transport for London (TfL), which regulates taxi and private hire services, ruling that it is not “fit and proper” to be granted a new private hire operator license. In other words, Uber got denied in London, big time.
11 photos
Self-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by Uber
Uber’s legal turmoils seemed to lessen last year, when it was granted a temporary, 15-month license with a very significant caveat: it would have to meet a strict set of conditions for TfL to consider granting it a permanent license.

In September this year, as the 15 months were up, Uber got a 2-month reprieve, so it could work on meeting those strict conditions. According to TfL, while serious progress has been made, it’s not enough. Uber will not be granted a new license in London.

In a press release, TfL highlights the issues that Uber was not able to solve and the refer to passenger safety. One of these “breaches” allowed unauthorized driver to upload their photos to other Uber drivers’ accounts and pick up passengers as if they were verified Uber drivers. TfL says around 14,000 trips have been made with these “fake” drivers. Another allowed drivers whose account had been suspended or dismissed to set up new accounts and continue operating.

Both issues compromised passengers’ safety and, while Uber has been working on putting an end to these breaches, TfL is not certain it will be able to prevent them in the future. So, for the time being, it’s ruling Uber is unfit to operate in London.

“Safety is our absolute top priority,” Helen Chapman, Director of Licensing, Regulation and Charging at TfL, says. “While we recognize Uber has made improvements, it is unacceptable that Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured. It is clearly concerning that these issues arose, but it is also concerning that we cannot be confident that similar issues won't happen again in future.”

For the time being, though, Uber will continue to operate in the British capital. It will be able to do so until all methods of appeal are exhausted. If Uber does appeal the TfL decision, it will have to prove in court that it is able to prevent this type of breaches, and will be able to apply for a license if the magistrate rules in its favor.
Uber Uber London transport for london ride sharing industry legislation London
press release
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Remnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super CoupesRemnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super Coupes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Here Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever MadeHere Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever Made
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Half-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 YearsHalf-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 Years
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Production Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the ConceptProduction Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the Concept
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Aristocratic Electric Future: A Mass Production Bugatti EV Would Spice Things Up These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Arkup Yacht Is World’s First Fully Sustainable Floating VillaArkup Yacht Is World’s First Fully Sustainable Floating Villa
Latest car models:
MINI John Cooper Works GPMINI John Cooper Works GP CompactMERCEDES BENZ EQVMERCEDES BENZ EQV Large MPVFORD Tourneo CustomFORD Tourneo Custom Large MPVFORD Mustang MACH-EFORD Mustang MACH-E Medium SUVAUDI S8AUDI S8 LuxuryAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day