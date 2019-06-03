Uber Will Ban Riders Who Receive Low Ratings From Drivers

If you frequently use Uber and are from the U.S. or Canada, mind your manners more carefully from now on, because the ride-sharing company will ban riders who receive lower-than-average ratings.

Ratings for the riders will remain secret and will be provided by the drivers. However, a spokesperson for Uber tells the publication that only a small number of riders will be affected, as they will be given ample opportunities to correct their behavior before they’re effectively – and permanently – banned.



They will even be given tips on how to curb negative behavior, including not leaving garbage in the car, trying to be more polite and not asking the driver to go above the legal speed limit.



“Respect is a two-way street, and so is accountability,” Uber Head of Safety Brand and Initiatives Kate Parker says. “Drivers have long been required to meet a minimum rating threshold which can vary city to city. While we expect only a small number of riders to ultimately be impacted by ratings-based deactivations, it’s the right thing to do.”



It’s about time riders were held to the same standards they expect from their drivers, Moira Muntz, spokesperson for the Independent Drivers Guild tells TechCrunch.



“Holding riders accountable for their behavior on the Uber platform is an important safety measure to protect drivers as well as fellow riders who may book shared rides,” Muntz says. “While most riders are respectful, banning riders who threaten driver safety, spew racist rants, and disrespect or damage our vehicles is the right thing to do. For too long there has been one-sided accountability and this is a positive step toward correcting that.”



