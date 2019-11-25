autoevolution

Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Fat Boy" Looks Extra Thicc, Has Carbon Blade Up Front

25 Nov 2019, 13:55 UTC ·
Yes, Dodge now offers the Challenger Hellcat in widebody trim. Heck, for the 2020 model year, you can only have the Charger Hellcat as a WB. Even so, certain aficionados prefer the standard model fitted with a custom body kit. And what better way to explore the possibilities than to check out the tons of renderings floating around on the web?
Let's take the Challenger Hellcat we have here, for instance. This is a contraption that fights fire with fire: while many gearheads like to pick on the Dodge coupe for its weight, with the word "boat" often being used, this example features a widebody that only makes the whole thing appear stout.

And the newfound look of the muscle car is even more obvious if you use the swipe feature of the social media post below. Besides, the extra angles delivered by Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master behind this stunt, means your eyes will get to enjoy more of the candy apple red we have here.

A simple glance at the exploding fenders of this project will make the flared arches of the official widebody model appear shy, which definitely isn't the case. And the same can be said about the hood - sure, that air intake dome isn't as wide as the one of the Demon, but the pronounced budge makes one fear the contents of the engine compartment.

Judging by the ground clearance of this Dodge, we're dealing with air suspension here. So yes, this thing will be able to get past the driveway exit. And we obviously have to talk about the wheels that fill up those fat arches. It appears we're dealing with three-piece rims that pack a five-spoke design and feature a concave profile.

This looks like a cake with a carbon icing, as indicated by the blade-like front splitter and the rear diffuser, which weren't joined by a massive wing that would've altered the line of the car.

