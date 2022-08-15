Two Top Qualifiers Win, Two Others Don't Come Close on the Dragstrip

The parity in NHRA drag racing was crystal clear in the Heartland of America over the weekend, all but assuring an all-out dogfight until the end in pursuit of the championship.
After struggling all year as the owner of AB Motorsports, Antron Brown and his team put it all together in Topeka for what surely will be an unforgettable venue going forward. It is the first Top Fuel win for the upstart team, and an impressive afternoon it was.
Qualifying way back in 11th, Brown was pitted against points leader and Top Fuel darling Brittany Force. Surprisingly, he was able to dispatch Force, then superstar Josh Hart despite getting off to a slow start in his Matco Tools dragster.
He was able to get by Justin Ashley in the semi-final that saw both have difficulty keeping their runs straight. The final showdown was against good friend Steve Torrence, whom Brown got the better of with a quicker reaction time off the line to get a signature win.
Troy Coughlin Jr. found his way back to the winner's podium by besting Greg Anderson in the final, denying Anderson his 100th Pro Stock win. His Jegs Pro Stock fell behind points leader Erica Enders at the start of their third-round match-up, but Coughlin Jr. prevailed in the end to move on to meet Anderson in the final.
Bob Tasca III was a familiar face with the winning trophy as he once again beat out his boss John Force in his Ford Motor Company Funny Car. He was able to overcome clutch problems in Round 2 to hold off Matt Hagan on his way to the final against Force. The two have met four times in the finals this year with Tasca III prevailing each time. However, he is still just behind his boss in fourth in the overall standings.
Joey Gladstone had a weekend to remember as he was in command of Pro Stock Motorcycle since early qualifying on Friday. Gladstone, the points leader won his second consecutive event by beating Eddie Krawiec who has not won a Pro Stock Motorcycle event since 2011.
The season continues next weekend in Brainerd, Minnesota at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals August 18-21
