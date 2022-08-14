Dragster Blazes to a 3.754-second Run in NHRA Top Fuel

With a heat index somewhere between OMG and hell, the Menards NHRA Nationals entered qualifying Saturday to see who would emerge with the yellow cap for Sunday.
Big-bodied, big horsepower engines are designed and built to harness heat to produce impressive horsepower, unlike the drag racers who loathe the extreme heat dressed in fire retardant safety suits.
Saturday's heat in the heartland of Kansas did not stop Top Fuel driver Mike Salinas from holding onto the No.1 qualifying spot going into Sunday with all others in the field unable to best his Friday qualifying time of 3.754 seconds 323.19 mph (520.12 kph). Salinas, a four-time winner on the season secured his third top spot. Justin Ashley secured the second-place position while points leader Brittany Force finished qualifying way back in sixth. From the way the season has unfolded, don't count her out as she tries to maintain the championship points edge over Salinas.
Bob Tasca III continued his run of posting quality times by nabbing the top qualifying spot for the second straight race. These days the Funny Car division is almost on par with Top Fuel, as Tasca III posted a 3.930-second 323.81 mph (521.12 kph) in his Ford Mustang to best second-place points leader Robert Hight. Tasca III team owner John Force qualified third. Tasca III's time was just .176 seconds behind the NHRA Top Fuel division car of Salinas
In Pro Stock, Greg Anderson was also able to maintain the top spot he earned on Friday by holding off second-place qualifier Try Coughlin Jr. Anderson the defending Pro Stock champion, drove his Chevrolet Camaro to his 120th top qualifying position by posting a 6.623-second 205.44 mph (330.62 kph) run.
Joey Gladstone rode who won two weeks ago in Seattle, rode his Suzuki to his first ever top qualifying spot with a 6.831-second 195.08 mph (313.89 kph) dash. With a win Sunday, Gladstone will leapfrog Angelle Sampey into the championship points lead.
