Two-Door Chevrolet K5 Blazer Revival Features Tahoe Chassis, V8 Engine

Ford is enjoying massive success with the all-new Bronco, which numbers approximately 150,000 firm orders. General Motors, on the other hand, is trying its best to convince potential customers that the Chevrolet Blazer is worthy of the name that was once used by a body-on-frame SUV.
Given these circumstances, the aftermarket is much obliged to bring the K5 Blazer back from the dead. Flat Out Autos converts the Chevrolet Tahoe into a four-door Blazer for the princely sum of $69,950 excluding the donor vehicle, and the Arkansas-based shop is now developing a two-door option.
As you can tell from the pictures uploaded on the company’s Facebook, the body-on-frame SUV will be gifted with different quarter windows out back to mirror the design of the K5 Blazer. The pics further depict the donor vehicle’s chassis augmented with retro-flavored wheels and off-road tires.
“We removed every single panel,” said Flat Out Autos on Facebook, “and we’ll be using nothing from the original four-door build, not even the front doors.” As part of the makeover, FOA will keep the bi-tone look but also replace the blue paint on the lower part of the body with a different finish.
Similar to the company’s four-door conversion package, the K5 Blazer revival with two fewer doors isn’t based on the brand-new Tahoe for the 2021 model year. The reason Flat Out Autos doesn’t even want to hear about the fifth-generation Tahoe is the hellish encryption of the ECU (engine control unit), a cybersecurity feature the aftermarket simply can’t get behind.
What’s more, 2015 to 2020 models are going down in value and they’re affordable to fix. The fourth-generation Tahoe also features Active Fuel Management, which is much simpler than the Dynamic Fuel Management system introduced by the 2019 Silverado 1500 on the T1xx truck platform.
On that note, look forward to more details about the two-door K5 Blazer revival this November after the first unit debuts at the 2021 SEMA Show.
